Fairlie's Moreh Home unsold, auction attracts good community support

A beloved former hospital, maternity home and a place for the elderly and frail remains unsold, but hope is not lost.

Fairlie’s Moreh Home went to auction on Friday, before a “last hurrah’’ for the community before it changed hands, but it did not sell, Property Brokers real estate agent Kiriwai Bishop said.

The home, built as a hospital and opened in 1914, became known as Moreh Home, caring for the elderly and frail, in 1979.

While it closed in 2021, there was still a lot of sentiment for it in the community, and an afternoon tea was held following the auction, giving people the opportunity to reflect on the home’s history.

Bishop said there was good community support at the auction.

“We are looking to work with some conditional purchasers as we follow up after the auction.’’

At the time of its closure, registered nurse Alison Neill, who co-founded Moreh and worked there until retiring in January 2021 at the age of 88, said government compliance issues led to the home’s demise.

“It probably should have been licenced 18 years ago, but when we set it up there was a small loophole allowing us to accept residents that would not have been accepted under Government criteria,” she said.

Residents were to pay what they could afford towards their costs, and relied on donations to make up the shortfall.