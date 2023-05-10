Man groomed 14-year-old girl as they swapped nude pics

A South Canterbury man has used social media to expose a 14-year-old girl to indecent material, the Timaru District Court has heard.

A 14-year-old girl has been sexually groomed, exposed to indecent material and kissed by a South Canterbury man, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

Michael David Stuart-Martin was aged 22 when he met the girl “through the local car scene” last year, a police summary of facts said.

The pair connected through Instagram and Snapchat, between July and September, sharing messages, chats, videos and images.

The girl sent photographs of herself topless and nude, including shower scenes, while Stuart-Martin sent photographs of his genitalia and videos of himself performing acts.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said Stuart-Martin arranged to meet the girl on three occasions.

He took her for a drive in his vehicle on the first occasion, during which they kissed.

“On the second occasion, the defendant arranged to meet with her at school during a lunch break. Whilst they were together, they kissed.

“On the third occasion, the defendant arranged to pick the complainant up in his vehicle and drove to Patiti Point before she started school.

“They both moved into the back-seat of the vehicle and kissed.”

Stuart-Martin pleaded guilty to charges of exposing a young person to indecent material, and meeting a young person following sexual grooming.

Judge Bruce Davidson ordered a continuation of the defendant’s bail conditions as he remanded him to August 15 for sentencing.

He also requested an updated Victim Impact Statement.