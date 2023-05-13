A place to call home: Transitional housing not the answer for Timaru's homeless problem, lead researcher says

University of Otago department of public health in Wellington professor Nevil Pierse has been researching homelessness.

A multi-level approach is needed if Timaru is to tackle the issue of homelessness, the lead researcher of a programme looking at the social, justice and health impacts of the issue says.

Since 2016, University of Otago department of public health, Wellington, professor Nevil Pierse, and a team of experts, have been researching the lives of homeless people who have been housed in a Housing First programme run by The People’s Project in Hamilton.

The project was established two years earlier to address concerns about the growing number of people who were living on the streets or sleeping rough in the Waikato city.

Pierse said the research programme looked at the first 400 people to join the project, and discovered the issues affecting those people were “complex’’.

“Those issues are often a cause of, and exacerbated, by their homelessness,’’ he said.

In Timaru, the district’s homeless problem was recently highlighted by Timaru’s mayor Nigel Bowen, who said he will advocate for much-needed transitional housing in the area. At the moment there is none.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff This 64-year-old man has been living in Stafford St, and surrounds, for a couple of months after waiting for social housing to become available.

However, Pierse said for homelessness to be tackled efficiently, the transitional home approach was not a good idea.

He encouraged authorities to instead follow the Housing First model which recognises that it was easier for people to address issues, such as mental health and substance use, once they were housed.

The priority was to quickly move people into appropriate housing and then immediately provide wrap-around services to support their success.

“We need to put homeless people in permanent, sustainable housing forever, or for as long as they want it, and then support them through their other issues.’’

He said it was a key gateway that worked well for people.

“If you’re missing either of these two elements it doesn’t work.’’

He said transitional housing would not remove the person from the situation, particularly those homeless people who were struggling with addiction issues.

“If you move them into a place where there’s going to be drugs and alcohol it won't break the cycle.

“The begging on the streets is often alcohol and mental health problems playing out.

“Putting people in temporary housing is not solving this.’’

People also needed to be in a house they felt was secure, and that they wouldn’t need to up and leave from at any stage, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Homelessness is increasing throughout the world, Pierse says.

The 400 people the research programme spoke to had more than 200,000 interactions with Government services in their lifetime, Pierse said.

“These are people who have interacted with the system a lot, and it hasn’t worked.’’

It was also draining for those involved, he said.

Pierse, a statistician, came to New Zealand in 2005 and had been studying the country's housing.

“There are some really bad housing problems here.

“We don’t have enough houses and some are the most energy inefficient in the OECD.’’

Through the proper support, many of those in the programme had also found they had been receiving the wrong benefit they were entitled to, Pierse said.

“The average person was getting half of what they are entitled to.’’

He said it was important to homeless people to build trust with those people they were interacting with as well.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Transitional housing isn’t the answer, those who are homeless need a permenant house so they can work through other issues too, Pierse says. (file photo)

New Zealand’s homeless population was estimated to be about 41,705 in 2013, with 4170 living without shelter, the programme’s report says.

In that same year, one in every 100 New Zealanders did not have adequate housing on census night.

This was a rise of 15% since the 2006 Census, which in turn had risen 9% since the 2001 Census.

The report says the increased homelessness and people living without shelter was likely the result of an increasing lack of affordable and social housing, with a shortage of existing supply as well as affordable new builds, rapidly-inflating property market, significant increase in demand for private rentals and previous policy to reduce the state housing stock.

Internationally there had been an increase in homelessness, he said.

Pierse said there were now more than five million people living in New Zealand, but the social housing stock catered fora population of four million.

He said councils needed to better plan for social housing as “everybody is better off housed and allowed to grow”.

“Adding a housing problem to our most vulnerable is a real failure.’’