Earthquake roadshow: Being prepared for when the big one strikes

Dr Rob Langridge wants people to get talking, to know their neighbours, to make a plan, and to be prepared for the worst-case scenario in case the Alpine Fault ruptures.

Ahead of the Alpine Fault Magnitude 8 (AF8) Roadshow’s Temuka and Fairlie stops on Wednesday and Thursday, Langridge said “communication builds a resilience between people in communities’’.

This had been highlighted by the rural community of New Zealand following Cyclone Gabrielle, with examples of the residents of neighbourhoods cut off by road and bridge closures coming together and helping one another out, he said.

“I think one of the biggest things following the cyclone has been that it’s brought people closer together. You see how interdependent they are on one another,’’ Langridge said.

He thinks this should be the case after any significant disaster, or severe weather event,

Langridge, a GNS scientist in Wellington and an earthquake geologist, studies the active fault lines of New Zealand.

He will speak in South Canterbury on behalf of AF8,​ a programme of scientific modelling, response planning and community engagement in anticipation of a magnitude 8 on the Alpine Fault.

The Alpine Fault is an 800 kilometre-long seismic feature on the west side of the Southern Alps. It runs roughly from Milford Sound in the south to Lewis Pass in the north. Over the past 7000 years, it has significantly ruptured 27 times – about every 300 years.

The past big movement was in 1717, 306 years ago and there is a 75% chance it will rupture in the next 50 years.

And there is an 82% chance it will be magnitude 8 or slightly higher.

Langridge, has worked at GNS for 23 years, and has been part of the roadshow for the past three tours.

In that time he has been impressed by the level of interest from the public, describing some shows in the past as being packed out, and needing more chairs.

“There’s great engagement.

“Preparedness is really important as a big quake could happen at any time in the South Island.’’

As part of AF8, experts and modellers have considered scenarios along the fault, and decided in the worst case a rupture would start in the south, somewhere between Milford, and rip forward for hundreds of kilometres.

An animation created by AF8 shows the energy from a Milford quake passing under the southern hydro lakes less than a minute later. The energy hits Timaru and the loose sediments of the Canterbury Plains at about the 1.45 minute mark.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One scenario from AF8 shows the energy from a Milford quake passing under the southern hydro lakes less than a minute later. The energy hits Timaru at about the 1.45 minute mark. (File photo)

The shaking then arrives in Christchurch about 2.20mins after the initial rupture, lasting more than a minute. The shaking keeps travelling north and slams Marlborough-Nelson and Wellington.

“Some of the model scenarios indicate a band of damaging earthquakes in South Canterbury,’’ he said.

“Parts of Timaru would not move as much on more solid rock and some of the areas of Temuka are on deep allevial settlement, so it could be stronger there.’’

Langridge said his AF8 talk would include the science behind the Alpine Fault and a magnitude earthquake.

“I will talk about the damage on a personal level and on infrastructure.

“And also about preparedness for earthquakes.’’

The messaging around being ready for disaster had changed over the past decade, he said.

Now it was recommended people store enough food, water and medication to last seven days in case the fault ruptures – more than twice the three days of supplies recommended a decade ago.

While personal responsibility was important, and having a plan with family, Langridge said it was also important to talk with neighbours.

“Talk to the wider community.’’

The AF8 Roadshow 2023 will visit Temuka on Wednesday at 7pm at the Alpine Energy Stadium (upstairs), and Fairlie on Thursday at 7pm at the Fairlie Community Hall. The events are free.