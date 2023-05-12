Avid car enthusiasts ready to roll all in the name of a good cause

Andrew Kitching doing his final polish of his 2010 Nissan GTR which he will take along to Levels Raceway on Saturday to be part of the fundraiser for Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury.

Around 100 supercars will be on display at Levels Raceway on Saturday, where the public can have a wonder around some of the sweetest rides on the planet, all while raising money for a Timaru children's organisation.

The Avid 600 car run event gets its name from the 600km the group will cover, and will spend time in Timaru before going back home to Christchurch, holding a fundraiser for the Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury, and Canterbury Westpac Helicopter.

Timaru businessman Todd Mudie said he was contacted by Bryn Thompson of Avid asking if there was a local charity they could support.

”I thought of Nikki and the team at Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury,” Mudie said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Around 100 supercars including Kitching’s 2010 Nissan GTR will be touring around Levels Raceway over the weekend.

“And as we have been organising this event at Levels, it has grown even more, South Canterbury Car Club has been amazing.”

The event, which was originally going to be cars on display on the grass at Levels has now been upgraded thanks to the car club, Mudie said, adding now the cars will be able to tour the track and take kids from Cardiac Kids for a spin.

“And we are also taking a Make a Wish kid around the track in a Ferrari, so the event will be a really special day,” Mudie said.

“And the great thing is, is it is not a closed event, it is open to the public. So anyone can come along and look at the cars, tour in one or buy a sausage off the bbq.”

Mudie said it has been great to see how businesses in the community have got behind the event, with Smithfield Butchery giving vouchers for the meat, and Pak N Save helping out as well.

“It’s great when we have the community come on board, because with the help of Smithfields and Pak N Save, more money stays in the Cardiac Kids bank account.”

The cars are expected to be at Levels International Raceway from 12.15pm on Saturday.