Getting the next generation of girls into football - boots and all

Evie Malloch, 8, and Olivia Smith, 7, running for the ball at the Fan Tails activation event on Friday at West End Park.

More than 160 primary school-aged girls laced up their shoes – and boots – for a programme aimed at getting more girls into football.

Fan Tails event organiser Jess Fuller said Friday was a great launch, with support from schools across South Canterbury.

“We did very well for the activation event, we had quite a lot of girls turn up, less than what was registered, but we thought that would be the case,” she said.

“The activation event success meant that we could carry on knowing we would have the numbers to continue.”

The Fan Tails programme - developed by NZ Football, Southern Football, and West End Football Club – is designed to help girls from the age of 5 to 12 try out football with other girls.

“For a lot of towns, it is really hard to have teams with only young girls, and for them to get into the sport they often have to play mixed, which can be intimidating and limit numbers,” Fuller said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fan Tails Activation event at West End Park saw around 160 girls come to the event.

”The Fan Tails programme will help introduce girls to the game and develop a lot of life skills.

Fuller said it will hopefully be a great way for some of the girls to make more friends and go on to keep playing as they get older.

“Friday was such a good example of why it is important to bring this to South Canterbury, everyone was high fiving each other and cheering each other on which was what we wanted to see,” she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fiona Folau 9 of St Joseph’s in Fairlie keeping her eye on the ball.

“There are already sports that cater just for girls such as netball and hockey, and we want to do that with football.”

The programme was held at West End Park, but moving forward will be on Wednesdays after school at Southern Trust Event Centre.

“That way we can still play, but because it’s winter we will indoors out of the cold and the weather,” Fuller said.

“It is really amazing that we can bring this programme here and that it was so well received.”