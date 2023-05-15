Ōamaru 14-year-old Zara Blackie grossly intoxicated when fatally hit by car

Family and friends of Zara Blackie during a funeral service for the teenager in 2018.

A 14-year-old Ōamaru schoolgirl’s use of cannabis and gross intoxication by alcohol were key contributors to her death in 2018 when she was hit by a car according to the Coroner’s findings released on Monday.

Zara Joy Blackie fell onto Severn St/State Highway 1, in Ōamaru, and into the path of an oncoming vehicle which struck her, the findings of Coroner H Wrigley say.

“She died as a result of the multiple injuries she sustained from that collision.

“Zara’s use of cannabis and gross intoxication by alcohol was a key contributor to her ultimately fatal fall.”

The driver of the car, Joshua Chellew, did not stop to check on her, but the coroner said others quickly came to her assistance.

Chellew was later convicted of failing to stop to ascertain injury and sentenced on February 27, 2019, but Judge Joanna Maze said “what occurred, occurred so quickly that [Chellew] had almost no opportunity to respond in the particular circumstances, involving a bridge with abutments and narrow spaces and the sudden arrival of Zara in front of his car”.

On the day of her death, Zara, her boyfriend and another friend, had consumed cannabis and drunk cider before the boyfriend had a seizure and police were called.

“Those officers assessed Zara as ‘grossly intoxicated’.”

Zara, who was unco-operative with attending police officers was taken home, but she was upset and hyperventilating, crying and saying she loved her boyfriend.

Joanne Holden/Stuff Joshua Chellew is comforted and then hugged by Wendy Blackie, mother of Zara Blackie, outside the Ōamaru District Court after he was sentenced over the crash in February 2019.

Her mother, Wendy Blackie, arranged for her husband to take Zara to see her boyfriend, but before he could get that sorted, Zara ran off towards her boyfriend’s house.

“Mr Blackie went to his car with the intention of driving to pick Zara up.”

He heard the loud exhaust of a car on Severn St and then “heard a loud bang” and soon after found Zara fatally injured on the road.

The coroner reported a witness saying he saw Zara stumble as she crossed the footpath and moved forward onto Severn St.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Schools perform moving tributes during site blessing in Oamaru where 14-year-old schoolgirl Zara Joy Blackie was killed. Video first published in October 2018.

The witness “reported that Zara was getting up from her hands and knees and had put her hand up when she was hit”.

Senior Constable Patterson who conducted a reconstruction, concluded that “an intoxicated and impaired Zara had fallen onto the road, due to either stumbling or from tripping after crossing or contacting the chain fence line, the footpath or gutter line and otherwise becoming unbalanced or motion tripping”.

The report says the post-mortem blood alcohol level from Zara’s blood was 191mg per 100ml of blood – nearly four times the legal blood alcohol limit for a New Zealand driver 20 years old or over which is 50mg per 100ml.

At the time of her death, Zara had a boyfriend who was 16, and they had spent a lot of time together at his home.

George Heard/Stuff The scene of the crash on Severn St, Ōamaru, where Zara Blackie died when hit by a vehicle Oamaru on October 23, 2018.

Zara’s mum told police she felt Zara had too much to do with alcohol at her age and explained that her daughter was unable to concentrate when she had been drinking.

Zara had been allowed to consume alcohol at home under supervision, but her mum was aware that “regardless of the rules at home, Zara was consuming alcohol elsewhere”.

Her parents were both aware that Zara was also smoking cannabis.

“Mrs Blackie reported that Zara ‘... was not often stoned, they would go down the road to someone else’s house and then comeback stoned’.”

The coroner said nothing Zara’s parents did contributed to her death. “They did not supply her with either alcohol or cannabis on the day of her death.”

Doug Field/Stuff Kaumatua David Higgins, of Moeraki, addresses family and friends of Zara Blackie during a site blessing after the teen was hit by a car in October 2018.

However, the coroner does say, “based on the evidence available to me, I find that Mr and Mrs Blackies’ parenting of Zara was contrary to, and showed a lack of understanding about, that which is recommended by research and advice provided by Te Hiringa Hauroa – Heath Promotion Agency.”

The Coroner’s finding list four pages of advice from THH-HPA’s alcohol and your kids booklet.

The Coroner also said research showed “a clear link between parenting and young people’s (mis)use of alcohol” and the misinformed approach of the Blackies towards the challenging task of parenting Zara in relation to using alcohol demonstrated a need for more parenting advice on the topic and more practical support.

The alcohol and your kids booklet was endorsed by the Coroner who added “the safest approach is for young people under the age of 18 years to drink no alcohol”.

“Supply of alcohol to young people by parents or caregivers can increase the odds of them misusing alcohol.

“Parents or caregiver’s own inappropriate use of alcohol and permissive attitude towards young people drinking alcohol can increase the chances they will misuse alcohol.

“Role modelling appropriate use of alcohol is important.

“Developing close relationships with young people and monitoring their whereabouts, activities and friends can assist in protecting against their misuse of alcohol.”