Burnout driver admits to being 'an idiot'

There were black tyre marks on the road after a man drove with a sustained loss of traction in Timaru. (File photo)

A Timaru man's burnout was both "stupid" and "dangerous" according to a judge in the Timaru District Court.

“This was a stupid thing to do which you immediately recognised when stopped by police,” Judge Dominic Dravitzki told Chase Ronald Jones when he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of sustained loss of traction.

”It was also dangerous. You could have lost control, hurting someone, or yourself.”

The 26-year-old was in his vehicle at the intersection of Cemetery Hill and Domain Ave in Timaru when he was caught, at 9.56pm on April 27.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said Jones had turned out the lights of his car, “revved up, accelerated and lost traction for seven to eight seconds” as the vehicle “spun around several times”.

”It left black tyre marks on the road that crossed over each other.”

Jones was stopped by police when they activated lights and siren.

”He told police that he did the burnout because he’s an idiot,” Ellis said, reading from the Summary of Facts.

Jones’ lawyer, Tiffany McRae, said her client was aware it was a stupid thing do, and he fully accepted responsibility.

“It was a silly bit of stress relief on his behalf.”

Judge Dravitzki, in fining Jones $450 and disqualifying him from driving for six months, said he “hoped not to see him back again”.