Teenagers to appear in court after burglaries in Canterbury

Five teenagers are in custody after burglaries at a petrol station and a small supermarket in two small towns in Canterbury, with three to appear in court on charges related to the event.

Police were made aware of a suspected burglary at the Four Square located on Elizabeth Avenue in Rakaia, a police spokesperson said.

Police arrived around 3.30am to find the Four Square had been broken into and a white Toyota Mark X Saloon was left at the scene.

The five offenders, one aged 16-years-old and four aged 17, left in two other vehicles, a Mazda Atenza and a Toyota which were believed to be stolen, the police spokesperson said.

“At around 4.35am the offenders are reported to have broken into the front door of the Caltex in Mayfield and gained entry. It was not a ram raid,” the spokesperson said.

The two vehicles were then spotted heading south towards Geraldine. Following the cars, officers then located one of the vehicles crashed in a paddock near the intersection of Woodbury and Middlemiss roads, police said.

“Two offenders have been taken into custody, both were uninjured,” the spokesperson said.

The second vehicle headed into Geraldine where three offenders got out of the vehicle near the Fresh Choice.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Two 17-year-olds were caught after they crashed into a paddock near the intersection of Woodbury and Middlemiss roads early Monday morning, after two burglaries in Canterbury.

Fresh Choice Geraldine co-owner Aaron Sheed said the store was not broken into, and he didn’t know too much of what happened, but there was a bit more police activity in the town than normal on Monday morning.

Police spent the morning in Geraldine trying to find the 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, where, with the help of the police dog unit tracked the teenagers to Peel St where one of them was found and arrested just after 7am.

An hour later, the other two teenagers were found and arrested on Talbot St, the spokesperson said.

“The 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds will appear in Timaru Youth Court tomorrow on charges relating to the incident,” they said.

“Two 17-year-olds will be referred to youth services.”