Two crashes within an hour on stretch of highway in Mackenzie Country

In both crashes, the vehicles had rolled off the road and the occupants were treated at the scene and not taken to hospital.

Two crashes within an hour of each other on different sections of State Highway 8 kept emergency services busy on Thursday morning, with the area seeing below-freezing temperatures overnight.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Dan Reilly said they were called to Fairlie-Tekapo Rd to a van that had rolled between Burkes Pass township and Dog Kennel Corner around 8.30am.

“We were called because the initial 111 call had said a person was trapped in the van, but upon arriving the person had been helped out of the vehicle,” Reilly said.

A St John spokesperson said the person was treated by a first response unit at the scene and was not taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said they were called by a member of the public after seeing the van roll and one person inside.

“The van went off the road, and it is believed that is due to road condition and ice.”

Supplied State Highway 8 turn off to Mt Cook on Thursday at 10.37am, weather around 3km north of the crash near Lake Wardel Campsite.

Around 9.30am another crash occurred on SH8, about 70km away. Emergency services arrived to a campervan that rolled off the road near Pukaki Canel Rd, near Lake Wardel Campsite, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said they treated the two patients at the scene, and they were not transported to hospital.

Waka Kotahi's journey planner shows there is a warning for the highway, from Fairlie to Omarama, due to ice.

MetService meterologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said​ temperatures in the Mackenzie basin were below freezing overnight with the weather station at Burkes Pass reaching a low temperature of -4C and was around the same temperature at 8am.

“That is still below freezing level and if there was ice in the area, there was no chance of it clearing by that time,” she said.

“The weather station at Pukaki Airport was much the same, reaching -4.6C overnight and around 8am it got to around -2.2C”.

Makgabutlane said the Mackenzie has been under low cloud and fog for most of the week and the weather conditions were perfect for hoar frosts.