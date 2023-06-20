One dead, two injured after serious crash in Mackenzie District

One person has died and two people have been flown to hospitals after a crash on SH80. (File photo)

One person died in a serious crash on State Highway 80, the road to Aorangi/Mt Cook, after a car went 20m off the road, injuring two other people.

The two people have been transported to hospitals by helicopter – one in critical condition, the other serious - after a car left State Highway 80, the road to Aoraki/Mt Cook, around midday on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the person had died at the scene.

Emergency services had been on the scene for around three hours.

At 3pm a St John spokesperson said one person in a serious condition was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, and another person in a critical condition was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the single vehicle crash, about 12.05pm on Tuesday.

“The car involved has gone 20m off the road and has landed in some dense bush,” the spokesperson said.

“All emergency services are on scene and three people are believed to be seriously injured and still in the car.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said they were called to the crash on State Highway 80 around 12.15pm.

They extracted people from the vehicle, Walklin said.

Crews from Twizel and Lake Tekapo were involved.

The Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency South Island Facebook page made an update around 1pm locating the crash to be near Boundary Stream Bridge.

A police spokesperson said at 2pm the Mount Cook Rd was closed and diversions in place at State Highway 8.

By 5.40pm one lane had reopened to traffic.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.