Timaru school making kids money smart

With the cost of living going up and the country in recession, a South Canterbury school has decided they will give their students an early lesson in how to be money smart.

Sarah Hutton’s class at Highfield Primary School had used MoneyTime in her class since the first lockdown and had continued with the programme which taught kids the importance of money.

MoneyTime combined interactive financial literacy lessons with a money management game to help kids learn the consequences of financial decisions without any risk.

Each child had modules in which they compete for money, and they can earn money by getting occupations, starting out as a gardener before applying for higher earning jobs.

“I think it has become really important to have this programme for the kids especially in the current economic environment and the country being in a recession,” Hutton said.

“There is a leader board, so the kids can see how much money they have, and the leader board has changed quite a lot – it is not always the same kids in the top spots.”

As they earn money from their occupation they can save it in a savings account, a term deposit, invest it in property, stocks, or collectables, or give money to charity.

“And each module they do, they learn about the things they can do with their money. So they learn the difference between investing your money in property and renting it out, versus investing it in stocks,” Hutton said.

“And it has been really cool to see the kids helping each other get the most amount of money possible. Some of the children who have got a bit of wealth behind them will give others advice. I often hear kids go ‘invest in this rather than this’ or ‘look at upgrading your job’.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Highfield Primary School has been using a programme called MoneyTime to teach students how to make a budget, pay off debts and invest.

Hutton said initially it was only her class that used the MoneyTime programme but now three other classes use it – around 100 students at the school.

“We use it as a really great time filler. If there are 10 minutes at the end of a subject, and they have finished everything they will go on MoneyTime so we don’t spend a lot of time on it,” Hutton said.

“But the kids like how they can choose careers, create an avatar and see who has the most money in the class. They can see how much money they have invested, how much they have received from those investments, how much they have spent on property and the return on it.”

Hutton said the programme allowed children to clearly see what was going on with their money.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jade Murray, 11, left, completing a module in MoneyTime to try to get his name on the class leaderboard.

“It’s come a long way since nearly 20 years ago when the way to teach kids how to look after their money was the bank book you put in a bag with your money in it, and it would get taken to the bank each week, and you saw your money saved in the book,” Hutton said.

She said MoneyTime showed them what can be done with their money apart from sitting in a savings account, it helped them budget for the future and even included tax on their career income.

“And it relates to a lot of other things we are doing in the classroom. We are doing a task where they are making over a bedroom, and they have a strict budget,” she said.

“Many parents have [given] positive feedback saying they are having more conversations at home, and a lot of kids have said they understand their parents a bit more when they talk about money.”

Hutton said she believed it was important to teach kids about money without risk, as many kids are leaving high school without knowing how to budget.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Harriet Kershaw, 10, said using MoneyTime has been a good way to budget for her sweet tooth.

Ten-year-old Harriet Kershaw said she had really enjoyed using MoneyTime and had learned in a fun way not to spend all her money on lollies.

“Or when I go out for lunch with my mum, I kind of know how much it is costing,” she said.

“One of my favourite parts was applying for jobs and earning money in different jobs, and budgeting, so then I know what I can spend.”