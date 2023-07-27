Health warning lifted: Toxic algal bloom no longer a concern in Lake Opuha

Toxic algae in man-made Lake Opuha is no longer a concern to locals' health, public health officials say.

Te Mana Ora community and public health had nowlifted its algal bloom health warning issued for Lake Opuha on March 1.

Recent testing at the lake, in the Mackenzie District, showed the quantity of “potentially toxic” blue-green algae, also known as planktonic cyanobacteria, had reduced and concentrations were now below levels that were of concern to public health.

Dr Matthew Reid, medical officer of health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service, said sampling done by Environment Canterbury on Lake Opuha would continue on a monthly basis.

“The public will be informed if testing shows that concentrations have increased and there is a risk to public health again,” Reid said.

The naturally occurring algae can increase rapidly during warmer months and was caused by a combination of nutrients in the water and “favourable” weather conditions.

Key signs that the algae was present in the water were the lake appearing cloudy or discoloured, or having “small globules” in it. Changing environment conditions, such as increased wind, could also “quickly change” algae conditions in the water.

When a warning was in place, health officials warn both people and animals should not drink the water from the lake.

The 700-hectare lake, near the township of Fairlie, was designed for irrigation and was a popular site for both boating and fishing.

The health warning at Ewarts Corner boat ramp remained in place due to long term “poor microbiological conditions”, and health officials recommended the public should not swim in the area.