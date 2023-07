A residential dwelling was well alight on Sunday around 6.30 in Seaview, Timaru.

A house in Le Cren St, Timaru, caught fire on Sunday evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received a call about the blaze in Seaview around 6.30pm.

“On arrival, the house was well alight,” they said.

The fire was “knocked down” before 7pm, when crews from Timaru and Temuka started dampening down, making sure the fire was totally extinguished.

Nobody was inside the house and the fire was not being treated as suspicious, they said.