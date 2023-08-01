One person dies after car crashes into Timaru police station

Damage can be seen on the wall of the Timaru police station.

A man has died after crashing into the Timaru police station on Monday night.

In an emailed statement, Aoraki area commander inspector Vicki Walker said the man was driving erratically in front of the Timaru police station about 10.45pm.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver did not and sped off instead.

“Police have pursued the vehicle for a brief period before the vehicle returned to the station.”

The driver was spoken to by police from inside his vehicle before driving off again.

By this stage police held concerns for the man’s welfare, Walker said.

About 11.30pm, the vehicle was located on Barnard St and its tyres spiked in an attempt to stop it.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ sent two crews on Monday night to the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

But the driver then drove back towards the station, and struck the building at speed.

The driver died at the scene, Walker said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded to the crash with one crew from Timaru and one from Washdyke. They both left about 1am, the spokesperson said.

Walker said the serious crash unit had examined the scene and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Police would be working to support the man’s family, along with their Timaru police whānau, Walker said.

The station would remain open to serve the community.

The man’s death would be referred to the coroner, and the IPCA had been notified, Walker said.