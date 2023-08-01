Canal angler caught lying, fined for illegal fishing

A man will pay $1900 in fines and costs after being caught fishing without a sport licence at Labour Weekend last year. (File photo)

An Ashburton man who tried to blame his illegal fishing on a cousin has been found out and fined.

James Kamoe appeared in the Ashburton District Court on Monday, July 24 on charges of fishing without a sports fishing licence and two charges of providing false and misleading information to a ranger.

In a press release, Fish & Game said Kamoe was caught during a nighttime compliance operation undertaken by Fish & Game rangers at Mackenzie Basin hydro canals during Labour Weekend 2022.

He told the rangers he had a valid sports fish licence, but it turned out he did not.

During further investigations, Kamoe claimed he was not the person spoken to while fishing and instead claimed it was his cousin who had since returned home overseas.

Fish & Game proved this was a lie by visiting Kamoe to positively identify him as the person interviewed and reviewing NZ Customs Service records that showed that no person by the ‘cousin’s’ name during those dates had left New Zealand.

Kamoe pleaded guilty to the three charges against him and was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling $1900.

Central South Island compliance coordinator Hamish Stevens said anglers who were tempted to lie to rangers could expect to be caught out and “face serious consequences”.

“Anglers... need to realise they are risking criminal conviction, fines and imprisonment,” he said.