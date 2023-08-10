Top young golfers head to Timaru

Timaru Golf Club’s drainage system makes it one of the best winter courses in the country.

The best young players in New Zealand will compete at the Timaru Golf Club at the end of the month.

The New Zealand Under 16 and Under 19 Championships will bring 144 golf players to South Canterbury for a four-day competition.

Timaru Golf Club president Mike Hogan said the drainage system made it one of the best winter conditions courses in the country.

“We are the go-to course in South Canterbury for Golf NZ,” he said.

Timaru Golf Club hosted the NZ Women’s Interprovincial Tournament two years ago and the Masters Interprovincial five years ago.

This month’s 54-hole championships would start with a practice day on August 29, and tournament rounds would be played over the following three days, he said.

Hogan said 102 boys and 42 girls would compete at the tournament this year, mostly coming from the North Island.

“The vast majority of the players will be staying in hotels and motels, eating at restaurants. So certainly it has an economic benefit, when you have that number of people coming,” he said.

He said Golf NZ granted $5000 to help with the cost, which would be used to fine-tune the course and prepare the greens.

Hogan said up to 50 volunteers would help during the four-day event, to help Golf NZ staff.

“It’s an opportunity for golfers in South Canterbury to see some of the best young players in New Zealand,” he said.