Cyclist taken to Timaru Hospital after collision with car on SH1

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Hilton Highway and Old North Rd after a vehicle and a cyclist collided on Friday morning.

One person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition after a vehicle collided with a cyclist on State Highway 1 near Washdyke on Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was notified of the collision at the intersection of Old North Rd and Hilton Highway around 7am.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the location of the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances and one rapid response unit.

“One person was transported to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition,” they said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one crew from Timaru and one from Washdyke attended the crash on State Highway 1.

A visual journalist on the scene said the bicycle involved in the crash had a small engine fitted on it.