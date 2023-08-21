Mackenzie District bounces back from impacts of Covid-19

Lake Takapō/Tekapo is one of several tourist hotspots in the Mackenzie District. (File photo)

Mackenzie appears to have bounced back from the impacts of the world-wide pandemic, and is one of the country’s top performers for economic growth, with the district's gross domestic product (GDP) for the year to June 2023 growing 4.9% – well ahead of national growth of 3.1%.

The latest quarterly economic monitor data collated by analyst firm Infometrics also showed for the June quarter, the Mackenzie District’s GDP grew 3.2%, while growth in employment was also strong, up 4.5% over the year to June.

This was driven by the recovery of tourism activity in the accommodation and food service, and retail industries, the report said.

This was backed up by South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith.

“These results reflect that tourism both domestic and international is now recovering with the associated rebound of accommodation, food services and retail,’’ Smith said.

“Agriculture is the other underpinning industry and despite the reduction in dairy prices remains a key contributor.’’

It also came off the back of several challenging years for the district’s tourism industry because of Covid-19 restrictions and the borders closing – with the Mackenzie District Council adopting a plan at a meeting almost a year ago to shape the tourism sector for the next 100 years.

The pressures of international competition, weather, Covid and labour shortages made it “potentially the worst year yet”, a report from Lydia Stoddart, the Mackenzie Tourism Development manager through ChristchurchNZ, tabled at the meeting said.

Smith said with an increase in employment opportunities, the Mackenzie is “a great place to work, to do business, and to live”.

The report said the number of jobseekers, including work ready jobseekers, had not moved greatly over the past year, suggesting the increase in the district’s employment had come about by bringing new people into the labour market, such as through migration to the district.

According to MBIE’s monthly unique regional population estimates, domestic visitors to Mackenzie in the June 2023 quarter were 31% higher than in pre-pandemic June 2019, and international visitors were at 47% of pre-Covid levels.

Another highlight for the district was consumer spending which jumped 42.5% as the visitor market rebounded, compared with 11.8% nationally, Smith said.

Meanwhile, tourism expenditure increased 55.3% in the year to June 2023, well ahead of the national average of 31.7%.

Smith said, while guest nights showed a huge increase of 93%, the figures were “somewhat skewed due to a change in the data collection method”.

The impetus of a recovering tourism sector had pushed the Mackenzie’s house values up 2.8% to $742,900, compared to an 11.1% fall nationally.

However, that growth meant housing affordability in the area had worsened to 10.8 times mean household incomes, with the values now sitting above Christchurch City’s average of $730,500, the report said.

Despite strong house value appreciation, residential building consents were weak, with just 14 new dwellings consented in the June 2023 quarter, the district’s lowest since 2016.

However, non-residential building consents were more positive, increasing from $5.2m in the year to June 2022, to $7.4m in the year to June 2023, which may offset the drop in residential construction activity, it said.