Distinctive quad bike stolen during burglary at rural property

A quad bike was stolen from a rural property during a burglary this weekend.

A distinctive quad bike worth around $21,000 was among several items stolen from a rural property near Ōamaru at the weekend.

In a press release, police said they were investigating a burglary at a rural property in Waitaki District that occurred overnight on 2-3 September.

“The quad bike has the radiator on top of the bike and for that reason is quite distinctive.

“Police believe the quad bike could be sold or moved to anywhere in the South Island by the offender/s,” they said.

A quad bike dealer from Ōamaru said the cost of installing a radiator on top of a bike similar to the stolen one would take the total cost of the ATV to $21,000.

It was quite an unusual thing to install a radiator on top of the bike, they said, but people might do it if they wanted to cross rivers or avoid dust getting into the radiator.

Anyone who has information that might assist police enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230903/8419.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.