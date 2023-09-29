Firefighters still at work on large fire hot spots in Mackenzie

Fire trucks and crews were working on the Pukaki Downs hot spots on Thursday.

Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots, almost 10 days after the Pukaki Downs fire raged through the Mackenzie District.

The large fire started in a forestry block by accident on September 20 and caused the evacuation of six properties in the area.

On Friday, firefighters from Lake Clearwater/Mt Somers, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia, Ashburton, The Pines/Waikuku, Canterbury High Country Team and Spencerville, assisted by Department of Conservation crews and heavy machinery crews, will work on persistent hotspots.

In a press release, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the work would continue over the weekend.