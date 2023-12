Emergency services responded to reports of a serious crash in the Timaru District around 11.50pm on Saturday.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said two ambulances were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Prattley and Macaulay roads around 11.50pm.

She said no one was transported to the hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two trucks from Temuka responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash.

More to come.