170 jobs on chopping block at The Hermitage in Aoraki/Mt Cook

The Hermitage Hotel has proposed the disestablishment of 170 jobs as it closes indefinitely.

The Hermitage Hotel in Aoraki/Mt Cook has proposed axing all but eight of its 178 staff and plans to start from scratch when it is able to reopen.

The proposal essentially mothballs the operation indefinitely, and has left some staff in a state of shock.

Staff were called to a meeting on Friday and have been given until Tuesday to provide feedback on the proposal, to be confirmed next Friday.

General manager Jason Winter said there had not been any redundancies at this stage, but the company was working through various options and it would not be appropriate to comment further until a final decision was reached.

"Like everybody else, we are looking at our business, we are looking at our staff, we are looking at the future viability of everything," he said.

"Under level 4 and 3 we are not open to the public and, like everybody else, we are awaiting what the Government's next moves are."

He said he was trying to do everything he could for his staff, many of whom were on international work visas.

"We had people from all over the world who got home before lockdown. We also had people who left thinking they were going to get a flight and couldn't and, even though they were no longer employed, we brought them back and have housed them and looked after them."

The Hermitage staff are predominantly housed on site or in nearby Twizel and are "100 per cent" allowed to stay there because the company made a commitment to them, he said.

A copy of the proposal, signed by Winter, was shared with Stuff by a staff member under condition of anonymity.

In it, Winter says he expects the company to be "significantly impacted for at least the next 6–18 months" and that the earliest it would reopen would be October.

As such, the company proposed disestablishing all but eight roles in maintenance; sales, marketing and reservations; HR and tenancy; and activities and retail.

All staff working in food and beverage, both kitchen and service; front office; housekeeping; and accounts would be made redundant.

There are no opportunities for redeployment and although four weeks notice will be given, there is no redundancy pay entitlement. Those living on the premises will be asked to leave by June 24, Winter says.

"No final decisions have been made, nor will be made, until we have had the opportunity to consult with the affected employees and their representatives to receive feedback on what is being proposed," Winter's proposal ends.

However, the staff member said the decision seemed to be written in black and white and staff were quickly getting a petition together within the two-and-a-half working days allowed for response.

“It is disastrous, everybody is in a state of shock,” they said.

"Two people from Fiji have been with the company for about 10 years have been on a work visa and have nowhere to go."

They said the hotel had survived quiet winter seasons, and they were confident they could ride out the current crisis caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

John Bisset/Stuff "We are all in a state of shock," a staff member said.

“Before the lockdown, the general manager said the owners didn't want to shut the hotel, they gave us false hope and now suddenly they are saying all the hospitality staff are gone,” they said.

“All the people that have invested 10, 12, 15 years in this company, they are not getting any compensation.”

According to the Ministry of Social Development's database, Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Village Limited, which owns The Hermitage, received $1,237,209.6 from the Government's wage subsidy to pay 176 staff members.

Aoraki/Mount Cook Alpine Village is owned by Trojan Holdings, which also owns NZSki. Trojan Holdings' sole shareholder is former Queenstown mayor John Davies.

“For years the company has been making millions of dollars... Why can't they lose a little, then gain again, and keep the loyal staff that have invested years?” the staff member said

“The prime minister says be kind, be caring at this time. Under level 3, how can they do this?”

The original Hermitage was built in 1884, although floods and a fire have led to several rebuilds over the years. The latest building was built in 1958 and has been extended several times.

Last week another major employer in the Mackenzie District, Ngāi Tahu Tourism, announced it would be mothballing its Tekapo-based Dark Sky Project and did not yet know if it would be able to reopen.

A Mackenzie District Council spokesperson said they had not officially heard of any redundancies at The Hermitage, but the council was offering support to residents across the district.

“Our Civil Defence Emergency Operations Centre is working with community organisations – including Aoraki Migrant Centre – to identify welfare needs in our communities and ensure that those who need it receive support," they said.

"We encourage those who need support to reach out, so we can connect them to the relevant agencies."

Those with urgent welfare needs should contact the local welfare support line by calling 0800 24 24 11 between 7am and 7pm.