Stranded Kiwi couple hitch ride home on fishing vessel

The San Aotea II departs Timaru on June 5, 2020, to starts its 50 day return journey to the Falkland Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean to retrieve a Kiwi fishing crew.

A Kiwi couple stranded on the Falkland Islands in the south Atlantic Ocean are hitching a lift home aboard the Timaru-based deep water long liner fishing vessel.

The San Aotea II had been in the Falklands since June 30 after 25-day a trip from Timaru aimed at picking retrieving 15 fishermen from another vessel who have had their return home disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions.

“We can confirm that we have two supernumeraries on the Aotea, a couple from Auckland who had been caught up in the Covid-19 shutdowns and so were unable to get back to New Zealand by other means,” a spokesperson for fishing company Sanford said.

“They are keen to come home to their family and we are very happy to be able to assist.”

They have been through all the safety training, health checks and other procedures required to enable them to travel with on the vessel, the spokesperson said.

“The rest of the crew on the Aotea are well and looking forward to coming home.”

The San Aotea II had left Timaru on June 5 on a mission to retrieve the fishermen from the San Aspiring.

Some of the San Aspiring crew had been at sea off the coast of South America for more than 140 days after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their usual routes home, leading to the retrieval mission.

The San Aotea II arrived was supposed to return to New Zealand on July 2 but was forced to delay its journey until Saturday after three fishermen from the San Aspiring were arrested after an alleged bar fight on the island.

Sanford said they were unable to comment on the incident as the court process is ongoing but they will be working with the authorities to ensure the trio are safely repatriated to New Zealand when the time comes.

“For now, the legal process must take its course and we have provided them with a local lawyer to take instruction from them and assist them,” they said.

“We have spoken to many people in Stanley since the incident, and we will continue to engage with the community there to try to go some way towards making up for what happened,” they said.

“An incident like this does not represent who we are at Sanford, and we are so very sorry.”