National MP for Rangitata had a strong presence in community

Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon lays a small poppy at the base of tree during a small Anzac Day service in 2019. The MP will not contest the next election.

National MP for Rangitata Andrew Falloon shocked constituents on Monday, announcing he would not stand in September's elections.

The 37-year-old politician's announcement comes after senior National MPs Amy Adams and Nikki Kaye both announced they were standing down, following the resignation of former leader Todd Muller and the appointment of Judith Collins as leader in his place. Both Adams and Kaye were close allies of Muller.

But who is Andrew Falloon?

Andrew Hamilton Falloon was born in Ashburton, Mid-Canterbury in August, 29, 1983.

The son of Shirley and John, he attended Allenton Primary School in Ashburton before moving to Christchurch Boys’ High School as a boarder.

After completing Year 13, Falloon studied political science and economics at the University of Canterbury, where he met his wife Rose.

READ MORE:

* New portfolios for Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon

* Falloon takes a swipe at Jones

* Mark Mitchell and Steven Joyce bid for National leadership



Falloon started out as a researcher in Parliament in 2007 and worked his way up, culminating in five years as a senior advisor to former Finance Minister Steven Joyce.

He moved to Timaru from Wellington, with Rose, in 2017 after deciding to throw his hat in the ring for the Rangitata seat.

After replacing National Party member and 12-year veteran MP, Jo Goodhew, earlier that year beating out two other candidates, Falloon was elected as Rangitata Member of Parliament in November 2017.

Doug Field/Stuff MP Andrew Falloon looks on with secretary of Phar Lap Trustees Richard White, as Steve Inkersell signs the petition to save Phar Lap Raceway at the track in 2018.

Falloon was appointed as National’s South Island Regional Development portfolio under Simon Bridges following the party’s loss to the Labour, NZ First and Green Party coalition in the election.

In May, he was made spokesperson for biosecurity, associate spokesperson for agriculture and associate spokesperson for transport under new National leader, Todd Muller.

Supplied MP Andrew Falloon with constituents at Timaru’s trolley derby in 2017.

Falloon was popular among his constituents taking an active role in many community projects including successfully campaigning for two South Canterbury representatives on the Environment Canterbury council, taking about 6000 signatures to the hallowed grounds of the Beehive to save the Phar Lap Raceway from closure.

He tirelessly supported local farmers hard hit by the Mycoplasma bovis in 2018, and lent his name and face to many campaigns throughout his constituency.