Aoraki/Mt Cook evacuated in the face of massive Mackenzie District scrubfire

Firefighters battled a large blaze near Twizel on Sunday, threatening properties in its path.

Aoraki/Mt Cook is being evacuated as firefighters continue to battle a mammoth blaze which has closed two state highways and continues to threaten properties.

State Highway 8 and SH80 have been closed as firefighters fight the fire with 14 helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets, two fixed-wing aircraft, and 10 appliances.

Mike Langford/Stuff Aoraki/Mt Cook evacuated as firefighters continue to battle a mammoth blaze which has closed two state highways and continues to threaten properties.

About 50 visitors were evacuated from the Glentanner Holiday Park, which camp manager Sara Kennedy said was about halfway between the blaze and the Aoraki/Mt Cook village.

Kennedy said the road outside their campground, which took them towards Twizel, was closed and a fireman was on watch making sure people could not get through.

John Bisset/Stuff The large fire, near Twizel, burnt through 2 kilometres of trees in the first hour.

She said the police, who seemed relaxed, held a meeting with the 65 campers at the site about 4:30pm and offered them a chance to drive out.

Kennedy thought about 55 of the campers evacuated and followed the police in a convoy.

She said the police told people if they did not evacuate, they could be stuck in the campsite for a couple of days.

The fire was about 15km away, Kennedy said, adding that she could see a glow from her kitchen window.

"Everyone's sort of prepared to just sit it out for however long it takes to be able to get back through," she said.

John Bisset/Stuff State Highway 8 is closed because of the fire.

Just after 8pm on Sunday, a FENZ spokesman said the fire was still not contained and was burning at least 2000 hectares of forest and shrub on both sides of State Highway 80, the road which heads up to Aoraki/Mt Cook village.

There was an expectation that the fire would not spread further south than the bottom of Lake Pukaki, the FENZ spokesman said.

Mike Langford/Stuff The fire from a distance.

The township of Twizel, home to about 1200 people, is about 7km south of Lake Pukaki.

Strong nor-west winds, which have so far hampered attempts to control the blaze, were expected to reach 130km/h overnight, the FENZ spokesman said.

The nor-west wind was blowing the fire away from Aoraki/Mt Cook village, but towards Twizel.

FENZ was confident both townships would be in no danger.

"Fire and Emergency NZ personnel will be monitoring the situation continuously."

Chris Rudge/Aviation Adventures Air Tractor and Cresco aircraft operating from Pukaki Airport.

Tamara Waite, a local yoga teacher in Twizel, said she went walking in the forest where the fire was burning yesterday.

"I remember thinking how beautiful the forest is and how we shouldn't take it for granted," she said.

"Crazy to think so much destructive energy just passed through [it]."

Waite said she normally walked through the forest every Saturday to help enliven her senses and calm her mind.

On Sunday night, she was feeling sad for all the people who had lost their houses in the blaze, but described the local community as "super supportive".

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A view of the sun through the smoke.

Helicopters sourced water from Lake Pukaki to fight the fire which flared up on a Twizel riverbed and spread into a large forest area on Mt Cook Rd, about 11.25am on Sunday.

Earlier a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said a building at Pukaki Downs Station had been “lost” while the fire continued to threaten others, all of which had been evacuated.

Principal rural fire officer for South Canterbury Rob Hands said firefighters would continue patrolling properties through the night, while the helicopters would be stood down when it got dark.

An incident management team would be hunkering down at the site for a few days to ensure the fire was “completely” extinguished, Hands said.

Senior Constable Les Andrew told Stuff, at about 4.30pm, he believed the fire was started when a cooking stove fell over.

He said four properties were under threat from the fire.

He said ground crews could not fight the fire on the ground as the bush was too thick.

“They can’t get into it,’’ he said.

John Bisset/Stuff Fourteen helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets are battling the blaze.

A witness to the fire feared it would last for days as he watched it spit flames 70 metres into the air.

“It has formed a sort of fire tornado,” Pukaki Airport resident Chris Rudge said.

Rudge, who lives about four kilometres from the blaze, said people were “pretty nervous” as a change in wind direction could bring the flames towards the Twizel township.

“The winds here are 25 knots [46.3kmh] and that is stoking up the fire in a westerly direction,” he said.

“This fire will absolutely be going for days and days. I am just praying no-one loses their homes and there is no loss of life.”

Rudge became aware of the blaze when he spotted a “column of dense smoke” on the horizon.

“Since then, it has crossed the highway and burnt straight to Lake Pukaki. There are smoking trees all along the lake,” he said.

“There are eight homes between Mt Cook highway and the lake, so the helicopters are working hard to save those.”

Rudge found such a big blaze in August “very surprising”, as quickly spreading fires were more likely during the dry summer months.

John Bisset/Stuff A fire crew on its way to the blaze.

The Fenz spokesman said the fire burnt through 2 kilometres of trees in its first hour but was “well beyond” that size now, though he did not have an updated figure, and had “jumped” the road to rage on both sides.

“We are certainly trying to go after the western flank.”

Brigades from Burkes Pass, Omarama, Otematata, Lake Tekapo, Twizel and Timaru were on the ground.

The spokesman said the fire was spreading quickly due to strong winds.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Strong winds have caused the fire to spread quickly.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country on Sunday, valid for 42 hours until 3am on Tuesday, which forecast northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

A police spokeswoman said police were assisting fire crews with checking properties in the area and traffic management.

A Mackenzie District Council spokesman said the council had been in touch with Fenz and continued to monitor the situation but had not been asked to assist at this stage.

“We will advise if this changes.”