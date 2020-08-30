Scrub fire spreading through forestry plantation in Mackenzie District

A scrub fire is spreading through a forestry plantation on Mt Cook Rd. (File photo)

A scrub fire has spread two kilometres and is “travelling fast” through a forestry plantation in the Mackenzie District.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Mt Cook Rd was closed to the public while four helicopters and fire crews from six stations battle the blaze on the road, up towards the Dusky Trail, which flared up about 11.25am on Sunday.

Brigades from Burkes Pass, Omarama, Otematata, Lake Tekapo, Twizel and Timaru have all been called to battle the blaze.

The spokesman said the fire was spreading quickly due to strong winds.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country on Sunday, valid for 42 hours until 3am on Tuesday, which forecast northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

