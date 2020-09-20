Body of missing Kiwi paraglider found, post says

Former Timaru man James ‘Kiwi’ Oroc, Greg, Johnston went missing while paragliding just southwest of the small town of Eureka in Nevada in August. His body has been found.

The body of missing Kiwi paraglider James "Kiwi" Oroc, Greg, Johnston has been found, a page dedicated to his search has reported.

Johnston was last heard from on August 23 (NZ time) paragliding in Eureka, Nevada, and since then a massive search effort had been underway to locate the missing former Timaru man, including his family offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who found him.

A post on the GoFund Me page set up by his Timaru family members towards the cost of the search for him, reported yesterday (NZ time) that “it is with great relief and deep sorrow that we share that James has been found, departed peacefully at rest under a tree’’.

“At this time these are the only details we have about the particular circumstances that led James to his untimely departure while flying in Nevada.

“As a veteran pilot of 30 years in the worldwide paragliding community, Kiwi connected with an incredible network of pilots who rallied from all reaches of the globe to find him,’' the post says.

The news comes just a day after a post on a social media page dedicated to the search for Johnston that says his glider was located the night before.

”The glider was found billowing in the wind 10-15 miles from the road by passersby,’' the post says.

“It’s in an area that has been heavily searched. Bill Belcourt drove through the night to meet the sheriffs this morning and search the immediate area. We will be in touch with an update as soon as we have one.’’

When the official search for Johnston was suspended after several weeks, family, friends and fellow paragliders persevered with their own ground and satellite imaging search, asking for as many people as possible to join them.

People around the world were asked by Johnston's friends and family to continue the high tech search of scanning satellite images.

Yesterday's post thanked everyone involved in the search.

“We cannot thank you enough for your ingenious efforts, the combined intellect and mastery of the team behind the search who formulated possibilities against all odds, was extraordinary.

“The number of people who showed up who never met James, or knew someone that knew James, and the extended community that was affected by his life in some way was powerful to witness.

“The terrain was unforgiving, and we are also eternally grateful to every person who showed up on site, during a pandemic and mass wildfires to search for our beloved.’’

The family has been approached by Stuff for comment.