Lake Ōhau Village residents begin returning to their homes

Lake Ōhau Village residents have begun to return to their homes as the demolition continues. (File photo)

Lake Ōhau residents are gradually returning to their village after a wildfire tore through the area on October 4 destroying or damaging nearly 50 buildings.

Residents of undamaged homes had been barred from returning while the demolition of the fire ravaged properties was completed because of the dangerous material that needed to be cleared.

Lake Ōhau recovery manager Lichelle Guyan confirmed 38 demolitions in saying there have been 12 completed in the village, while five others were in progress, and 21 were yet to be started.

Guyan said some residents had already moved back to their properties, while more will over the next few days.

Residents have been allowed back into houses that were not damaged by the fires, and do not have damaged houses adjacent to them.

“There’s still a danger up there, especially with the number of buildings that are yet to be cleared, there’s still some dangerous materials, but the people that have been allowed back into the village are not living near those locations.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Some houses in Lake Ōhau Village were untouched by the wildfire. (File photo)

Guyan said residents were allowed to go back in “so they can get on with their lives, understanding that there are some risks if they choose to walk around the village, which we asked them not to, obviously.”

She said the recovery team is currently working with affected parties to confirm timelines for the remaining demolitions.

She also said while extensive infrastructure work has been completed, it is still ongoing, including repairs to transformers.

“One of our key considerations in demolition is that there be no detrimental environmental outcomes.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff There have been 12 complete demolitions in Lake Ōhau Village, while five demolitions were still in progress, and 21 were yet to be started. (File photo)

“We are working closely with ECan and the Insurance Council to make sure this is managed comprehensively.

She also said the checkpoint outside Lake Ōhau Village excluding the public will remain in place “and will continue to be until the recovery team are reassured that health and safety requirements can be managed.

“We have applied for the transition period to be extended with the expectation of being able to lift the cordon from November 20.”