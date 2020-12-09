Timaru woman wins compensation for flood damage

A Timaru woman has been awarded $550 compensation for flood damage as well as other maintenance issues. (File photo)

A landlord has been ordered to pay a Timaru woman $550 compensation for various maintenance issues at a property she was renting.

The Tribunal ruling made by J Talbot on November 4 ruled the landlord, DTJ Holdings Ltd, has to pay $280 compensation to the tenant for loss of amenity due to flood damage in the property.

The ruling noted there had been surface flooding on the grounds and under the house. The landlord told the Tribunal the water table under the premises is high, which means the groundwater is near the ground surface.

The Tribunal ruled that when the tenant entered the Leckie St property, in June 2019, it wasn’t correctly drained and the landlord was in breach of the law.

On November 23, 2019, the landlord installed a one-metre deep sump under the property with an electric submersible pump that is activated when the water rises above a trigger level.

The water from under the house is pumped to the street storm water system.

Prior to the tenancy, the landlord had installed polythene damp course under the dwelling and underfloor insulation.

Talbot ruled that the pump was successful in draining the property, and while it was operational the landlord wasn’t in breach.

One of the pipes that carried away storm water was damaged in a hail storm on January 8, 2020.

“It appears likely that from this time some of the pumped water could have discharged onto the ground surface along the side of the house and lawn nearby, which could have resulted in pooling in this vicinity,” Talbot said.

While the pipes weren’t repaired until July 2020, Talbot ruled the landlord was only in breach up until the tenant requested the pump be turned off on February 12, 2020, as she was concerned at the high electricity use of the pump.

The pump was not turned back on and the ruling says the tenant said the flooding got worse after it was turned off.

Talbot ruled the landlord was not at fault for the time after the pump was turned off.

“Flooding from this time forward arose from the tenant’s request, and has not been established to have been caused by any breach by the landlord.”

However, Talbot also ruled the landlord was responsible for paying for the electricity cost of the pump.

Talbot said while tenants are liable for power use relating to their use of the property, landlords are “liable for outgoings which occur even if the property is not occupied.”

“In addition, in my view the landlord is liable for any increased consumption arising from any breach by the landlord.”

The exact electricity use of the pump was not measured, so Talbot awarded the tenant $50 compensation for electricity use and ordered the landlord to pay the tenant $5 a week going forward to offset the cost of the pump, until the electricity use can be exactly measured.

The tenant also applied for compensation for a number of other maintenance issues, only some of which were successful.

The most significant of these was damage to the verandah roof which was caused by a hail storm on January 8, 2020.

Repairs on the roof weren’t started until July 5, six months later.

Talbot said “There is no evidence that even a temporary cover was considered. I am satisfied there was unacceptable delay, compounded by the Covid shutdown, and find that the landlord was in breach.”

The tenant was awarded $100 compensation.

The tenant was also awarded $20 compensation for the landlord taking two months to repair a broken lock on the property’s back door, and $10 for a window that had a broken latch and cracked pane from the start of the tenancy that wasn’t fixed until July 2020.

The landlord was also ordered to reimburse the tenant $74.75 to hire a heat pump specialist who found the heat pump was “not operating correctly, and significant repairs were required,” one day after the landlord had inspected it and found no problem.