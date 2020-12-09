South Canterbury's top firefighter urges caution as wind causes minor fires

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to five minor fires in South Canterbury on Tuesday afternoon. (File photo)

As temperatures rise and winds pick up in South Canterbury, the region’s top firefighter is urging people to be prepared before lighting a fire.

A fire crew issued a warning to those who lit a campfire under a bridge while fire restrictions were in place, on Waihi Tce, Geraldine, about 4.15pm on Tuesday – just one of five small vegetation fires across the region which firefighters responded to that day.

“With the increase in temperature and northwest winds, it doesn’t take long for the vegetation to start to dry out,” Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Mid-South Canterbury area commander Steven Greenyer said.

“If they’re going to start a fire and there’s going to be wind, make sure it’s done in a safe place where it can't spread to other vegetation – and have some means of being able to control it.”

Among the other call-outs on Tuesday were a controlled burn-off which got out of hand on Rosewill Valley Rd, near Timaru, at 2.51pm; a fire in a line of trees on Cleland Rd, near Cave, at 2.55pm; a fence line tussock fire on Levels Plain Rd, near Timaru, at 4.34pm; and a cabbage tree set alight by a sparking power line on Brenton Rd, near Geraldine, at 10.45pm.

The various fires kept crews from Washdyke, Temuka, Pleasant Point, Cave, and Geraldine busy.

A Fenz spokesperson said while some call-outs directly referenced wind as a factor, others made no mention of it.

Greenyer said people needed to be mindful when burning rubbish, parking cars or motorcycles with high exhaust on long and dry grass, and lighting campfires.

Ryan Dunlop/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ Mid-South Canterbury acting area manager Steven Greenyer says people need to be prepared before lighting a fire. (File photo)

“The recent fires in the Mackenzie District have highlighted how quickly fires can cause a huge amount of property and vegetation damage,” he said.

“People have to be careful about the activities they undertake. If they’re unsure, they can contact Fenz and we’ll give advice on a course of action.”

Greenyer said Fenz “consistently” measured fuel and ground moisture to determine what fire restrictions were necessary.

Greenyer urged people to visit checkitsalright.nz for information about whether it's safe to light fires in particular areas.