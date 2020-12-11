Washdyke tannery hires independent company to investigate incident

Tasman Tanning has hired an independent company to investigate an incident on Wednesday which saw four people admitted to hospital.

Four of the ten were admitted to Timaru Hospital for treatment.

Tasman Tanning South Island Ltd chief executive Jonathan Hazlett said he had no idea what had caused the incident on Wednesday

Hazlett said the tannery’s gas meters did not show “any sign of any reaction”.

“They are current, and checked, and up to date, so there’s no issue there.”

On Wednesday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a crew had attended the incident to test for gas fumes.

“The brigade found nothing on the gas detectors,” they said.

Hazlett said three staff members reported feeling unwell about 11.30am and an ambulance was called.

He said the incident took place in a section of the plant devoted to sheep and deer skins, which had the “usual tanning chemicals” present.

“There were more than nine people in the area, some were completely well and didn’t get sick and some did.”

“We’ve taken immediate actions to mitigate the risk for that area, but in saying that we’re not using that area until [the investigations have been completed].”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff WorkSafe are investigating potential “chemical exposure and concerns of unsafe work practices” at Tasman Tanning.

Hazlett said he could not comment on the condition of the people affected, but said “some have and some haven’t” returned to work.

He said they had hired an independent ICAM company to investigate the incident alongside WorkSafe.

The independent company was already onsite investigating and WorkSafe investigators were expected to arrive on Monday, he said.

A WorkSafe spokesperson has confirmed they have been notified of the incident “relating to chemical exposure and concerns of unsafe work practices”.