Greg Sutherland remembered as 'prominent, much-loved man'

A lone piper led the family of Greg Sutherland through a guard of honour made up of 100 uniformed police officers, and a police dog, and into a service in his honour on Friday.

The 51-year-old former Timaru police sergeant was on a hunting trip on Stewart Island with friends and his brother, when he fell and was seriously injured on November 20. He died on December 5, surrounded by his family, at Dunedin Hospital.

Natasha Martin/Stuff Sergeant Greg Sutherland pictured in 2012.

On Friday about 800 people paid their respects to Sutherland at a celebration of his life at Hilton View, Geraldine, where he was remembered as someone who loved helping others and who had a great sense of humour.

There were tears, and laughter, as Sutherland's family and friends spoke of '’a prominent, much-loved man who everyone thought was their best friend’’.

Sutherland’s brother Lyndon also described him as '’my best friend’’.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Members of the Police hug Greg Sutherland’s family after performing a haka at a service for the former police Sergeant in Geraldine on Friday.

“He made everyone feel special and valued,’’ Lyndon said.

He recalled a trip with his brother where they accidently “drowned” a truck in the river.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff About 800 people attended the service on Friday.

“Greg always managed to turn a bad situation into a good one. He sat on top of the drowned truck and started fishing.’’

He said his brother had touched many lives, and everyone at the service carried a part of him with them. It was important they all went out into the world and did something positive, he said.

His daughter Casey described her father’s love for his family as “extraordinary’’.

Other daughter Peta said her father was ‘’young at heart'’.

Son Antony said Sutherland always made him feel on top of the world.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Police form a guard of honour at the service.

Sergeant Mike Wingfield attended police college with Sutherland, graduating in 1991, and remembered a moment when they were called to attention and Sutherland did a backflip.

In her eulogy, Pastor Christine Murdoch said Sutherland was a “neat guy’’ who loved helping people.

Sutherland’s mother Jeanette said one of three children, he was friendly and fun - like his late father Dennis.

“He was very caring and I’m very proud of him.’’

At the end of the service, three police officers performed a stirring haka.

Sutherland worked as a police officer for 28 years, including in South Auckland, Christchurch, Twizel and Tekapo, before transferring to Timaru and being promoted to sergeant. He left the police in 2018 and became a funeral director.