New approach to fire safety being trialled in Twizel

South Canterbury fire risk management officer Craig Chambers said Fire and Emergency NZ will be door knocking high risk areas of Twizel. (File photo)

A new approach to fire safety will be trialled in Twizel from next week.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) will door knock residences in at-risk areas in the Mackenzie District township to offer advice to residents on how to best protect their homes and loved ones.

In the past Fenz has invited people from high-risk areas to community meetings to provide fire advice.

“We’re going to the people this time,” South Canterbury fire risk management officer Craig Chambers said.

“We’re not trying to impose ourselves; it’s just offering advice and if people want it we can spend the time with them.’’

Chambers said they were going to start the door-knocking in Twizel’s North-West Arch which was deemed “an at-risk area”.

“There are a few of them around and in Twizel, but we can’t do them all at once.’’

John Bisset/Stuff Aerial view of Twizel showing North-West Arch, one of the areas South Canterbury fire risk management officer Craig Chambers says is at high risk of fire. (File photo)

Chambers said over the past 18 months Fenz has been evaluating high risk areas around the country, and in South Canterbury parts of Twizel, Lake Takapō/Tekapo, and Blandswood in Peel Forrest were highlighted because of their fire risk.

“We’ve done a risk assessment, and we think there is some risk there. I don’t want to be saying there’s a huge risk and people getting uptight and alarmed, but there is a risk and we are trying to help manage that.’’

At the moment Twizel is the only area where Fenz will be door-knocking, but if it’s successful it might be adopted as a strategy for other high-risk areas.

Chambers said the normal community meeting approach “worked quite well” and that door-knocking “is just a different way of doing things”.

“It’s just a different approach to see if it works,” he said.

Chambers said the new approach didn’t have anything to do with the recent Lake Ōhau wildfire, which destroyed 48 structures in Lake Ōhau Village and cost $34.8 million in insurance claims.

However, he said the Ōhau fire had “changed the communities’ awareness” of fire safety.

Chambers said residents of high risk areas should create a defensible area around their houses, which means keeping the grass short and green, removing dead wood, and limbing trees so fires can’t climb them.

He said Fenz can also advise on which plantings are fire resistant and which burn easily.

He also said everyone should know their escape pathways and meeting places in case something happens, including having a relationship with your neighbours so you can alert them in a crisis.

“It’s a good idea to have some idea of what you would do and who you would talk to,” he said.

Chambers also said people needed to be aware of the restricted fire season going into summer and anyone wanting to light a fire should look on the Fenz website to find out what the restrictions are for their area.

Chambers said anyone in South Canterbury who wants advice on fire preparedness should ring the Timaru Fire Station on 03 684 1200.