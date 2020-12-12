Six hospitalised after Tekapo crash

Six people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Tekapo on Saturday.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and St John ambulance crews were sent to the crash, at Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8), between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd, about 12.20pm on Saturday.

Fenz spokesman Mau Barbara said the driver of one of the vehicles had to be extracted by firefighters. Two helicopters were also sent to the scene.

Part of the road was closed for several hours, but a police communications spokesperson confirmed it had reopened about 4pm.

According to St John, patients were sent to Timaru and Christchurch hospitals. Two were said to have serious injuries, while four had moderate injuries.

It is understood one of the vehicles included a family of five.

A police communications spokesperson said the cause of the crash was unknown at this stage.