One person treated for minor inury after car hits street light in St Andrews

A car in a ditch near the intersection of State Highway 1, and Thackeray St, in St Andrews on Wednesday.

One person was treated for a minor injury after a car hit a streetlight in St Andrews on Tuesday evening.

While a police spokesperson told Stuff on Wednesday morning power had been cut to parts of St Andrews when a car hit a power pole, Alpine Energy service delivery manager Damien Whiffen confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that power had not been cut in the area.

Whiffen said contractors Netcon responded following the crash and isolated the streetlight to make it safe.

The police spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at the intersection of Thackeray St and State Highway 1, about 10.10pm.

St John confirmed one person was treated for a minor injury at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said two appliances, one from St Andrews and one from Washdyke assisted police and ambulance at the scene.

Meanwhile, Fenz was called to John Bull Pl in Temuka after reports of power lines arcing about 7pm on Tuesday.

The Fenz spokesman said a crew from Temuka secured the scene until contractors arrived.

Whiffen said contractors isolated a power line from the road to a residence and disconnected it.

On Wednesday morning, police also reported a 30-year-old Pareora man had been stopped on SH1 in the Pareora area about 11.50am on Tuesday for driving with a suspended driver licence. His vehicle was impounded.