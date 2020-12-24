Dry conditions lead to fireworks ban in Mackenzie Basin

Fire crews were faced with an apocalyptic scene when they came to battle the Lake Ōhau fire.

The use of fireworks has been banned in the Mackenzie Basin because of dry conditions.

The ban comes into effect at 6pm on Thursday and runs until March 31, 2021.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing fire damage around Lake Ohau taken on October 8.

Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act allows Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) to restrict activities that may start or cause the spread of fire.

The prohibition order includes Omarama, but not Otematata, and covers the rest of the Mackenzie Basin to the north.

READ MORE:

* Otago bushfire contained, investigators working to determine cause

* Fireworks banned in parts of Christchurch after two more suspicious fires

* Emergency services investigating two suspicious fires at Bottle Lake forest



A restricted fire season is now also in place across Malborough and Kaikoura, with anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire in the areas now needing to apply for a fire permit.

Acting principal rural fire officer Don Geddes said the Mackenzie has already had two major fires at Lake Pukaki, in August, and Lake Ōhau, in October.

"We have very dry conditions around the Mackenzie Basin and the recent fires showed how quickly fire can spread in this area," Geddes said.

"In extreme conditions, it only takes a spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from a firework or a campfire, a gas cooker, a charcoal barbecue or a vehicle exhaust.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Lake Ōhau Village over a month after a massive fire devastated the village.

"We know there will be a lot of visitors to the Mackenzie, and we want to reduce as many fire risks as possible. Banning fireworks is part of our local risk reduction strategy.

"We urge people to think carefully about fire safety this summer."

Most the Mackenzie Basin is in restricted fire season, while the southern end is in a prohibited season. For exact fire season status locations, visit www.checkitsalright.nz.