Record number of volunteers at community Christmas dinner

Around 250 people turned up for the Timaru Community Christmas Dinner at the Caroline Bay Hall.

While attendant numbers where down slightly at South Canterbury community Christmas dinners, more than enough people rolled up their sleeves to help run the events.

Timaru Community Christmas Dinner co-ordinator Melissa Brennan said there were about 60 volunteers at Friday's lunch at the Caroline Bay Hall, with the most interest ever in helping out at the event she has run for the past eight years.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru Community Christmas Dinner attendees packed the Caroline Bay Hall on Friday.

She wasn’t sure if increased community awareness in the wake of Covid-19 had played a part in that.

“[There are] definitely a lot of new volunteers this year. I ended up having to turn some people away because I didn’t have enough jobs,’’ Brennan said.

“That’s never happened before. Whether that’s Covid, I don’t know.”

Brennan said 250 people had booked a place for the annual lunch, but there were a few empty tables.

She anticipated some of those people could still turn up, when she spoke to Stuff during the dinner.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tinkerbell, aka Colleen Priddle, volunteered at the Timaru community dinner.

She said she got “personal satisfaction” from organising the dinner, which is put on “so that nobody has to at home alone on Christmas Day’’.

“If they can’t afford Christmas they can come here and get a good meal and catch up,’’ she said.

“A lot of them come year after year, this is the only time they see each other for a catch-up. Most of them I know by name.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Heken Rapana was looking forward to her meal at the Timaru Community Christmas Dinner.

On top of providing a full Christmas spread of “hot ham, cold ham, rolled pork, shoulder pork, lamb, chicken, potatoes, pumpkin, couscous, and every dessert possible'’, dinner organisers also buy Christmas presents for children that attend.

First-time volunteer David said he wanted to be a part of the dinner to give back to the community.

“Everyone puts a little bit into your life as time goes on, so why not give back.”

David said he has always been interested in the event, but not having his family around this year gave him the opportunity to invest his time, and he is pleased he did.

“It’s perfect. People are happy, people are getting fed, people have made it out.”

Meanwhile, Waimate Christmas Dinner organiser Anglican minister Reverend Indrea ​Alexander said the dinner went “very well'’ with a '’lovely atmosphere’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Constable Hinemoa McMahon, left, and Sergeant Nerida Manson, both of Timaru, and Timaru Community Christmas Dinner organiser Melissa Brennan at Friday's event at the Caroline Bay Hall.

About 60 people attended the dinner, down from previous years when up to 90 people had taken part.

She was unsure why numbers were lower.

“One of the things we did for the first time this year is invite people to book, and we’ve never done that before and whether that was a deterrent because in the past we’ve just had people roll up on the day.”

The dinner had about 15 volunteers and the community sponsorship had been “very well supported, as it is every year'’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Shane Brady all dressed up for the community lunch.

In Fairlie, Theo Bennison, a herd manager from the UK who couldn’t get back to see his family this year because of Covid-19, organised a community lunch for other people spending Christmas alone in Fairlie.

Bennison said the Fairlie event was attended by 43 people, with nine volunteers and “went without a hitch”.

Bennison acted as head chef for the event and cooked up “all the trimmings”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fairlie herd manager Theo Bennison shopping for food for a Christmas community dinner earlier this week.

“We had a choice of turkey, chicken, pork, vegetables, cauliflower cheese, roast parsnips, roast pumpkin, roast potatoes, pigs in blanket. We had stuffing, vegetarian and gluten free options, Yorkshire pudding, bread sauce, gravy.”

He said he had ended up preparing too much food.

“I’m not a chef so it’s hard for me to judge how much food I’ll need. I think in the future I would maybe plan a bit better to avoid having too much food.”

He said while there were takeaway boxes for people, “I think having the right amount of food would be better so as not to waste money”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lois Geddes and Jim Morton prepare for their meals.

Bennison said community support for the event had been high, with businesses donating food and equipment.

Entry to the Fairlie lunch was $15, with all the money going to the Fairlie Foodbank. The event raised $840.