Person dies in single-vehicle crash near Omarama

Traffic backed up along Twizel-Omarama Rd, looking south, following a fatal crash on Thursday.

One person has died following a serious single-vehicle crash on the Twizel-Omarama Road, State Highway 8, near Omarama.

Another person sustained injuries and received medical attention at the scene of the crash on Thursday, a Police statement says.

Emergency services responded to the crash, involving a vehicle towing a caravan, between Quailburn and Lake Ōhau roads, about 12.30pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was down to one lane under traffic management, 2 kilometres south of the intersection with Lake Ōhau Rd.

“Motorists are advised to take extra care and allow extra time for your journey,’' a statement from the agency says.