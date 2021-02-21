Missing Oamaru woman found dead

An Oamaru woman reported missing on Saturday has been found deceased. (File photo)

A 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from Oamaru on Saturday has been found deceased.

On Sunday evening, police confirmed she had been found dead and her death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.

The woman did not return from a walk at Cape Wanbrow​ in Oamaru on Saturday morning.

Police thanked all those in the community who worked tirelessly to find her, including her family and friends, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications and Surf Lifesaving.

“Our sympathies to her loved ones at this difficult time.”