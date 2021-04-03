Meth and MDMA use higher in Timaru than other Canterbury towns

Timaru is using more drugs than other comparable towns in Canterbury, with an increase in the amount of MDMA used, according to police wastewater testing.

According to data provided to Stuff through the Official Information Act, in June 2020 wastewater testing in Timaru showed 25g of methamphetamine and 71g of MDMA. With a population of 28,700, Timaru has a ratio of 0.0024 grams of MDMA per capita.

In comparison, over the same time frame the Rangiora testing station showed 13g of meth and 30g of MDMA. With a population of 19,250, Rangiora has a ratio of 0.0015 grams of MDMA per capita.

The Ashburton testing station, which was not tested in June 2020, showed in May 2020 13g of meth and 30 grams of MDMA. With a population of 34,800, Ashburton has a ratio of 0.0008 grams of MDMA per capita.

The Christchurch testing site showed 507g of meth, 1172g of MDMA and 8g of cocaine. With a population of 381,500, Christchurch has a ration of 0.003 grams of MDMA per capita.

Five drugs were tested for: methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and fentanyl. No heroin or fentanyl showed up at any testing station in Canterbury, and Christchurch was the only station to register cocaine.

The wastewater testing across the country has shown more MDMA use in the South, compared with higher meth use in the North Island.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aoraki area commander chief inspector Dave Gaskin said the south has had a “complete change” in drug use. (File photo)

Aoraki policing district area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said the data for the south shows a “complete change” in drug use over the past 18 months.

“It has certainly swung the other way – used to be the meth use was higher in the south.”

YMCA South Canterbury's six-monthly report to Timaru District Council, released last week, noted that a “common theme we have noticed across all schools is the need for education around vaping and MDMA drug use. Young people seem to be experimenting with both substances while not being aware of the impact they have on their health and wellbeing”.

One young Timaru drug user who spoke to Stuff said he regularly uses cannabis and MDMA.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, said it is “stupidly easy” to get meth in Timaru.

“It’s easier to get crack [meth] than it is to get a 50 bag of weed ... You just flick someone a message and you can have it in 20 minutes.”

He said he started using MDMA two and a half years ago. He said he was not sure if he had seen an increase in MDMA use over that time, or if he had just become more aware of it.

KNOW YOUR STUFF A pill sold as MDMA was recently found in Christchurch containing a “dangerous amount” of eutylone. (File photo)

He said he was very aware that the MDMA he purchases might not actually be MDMA.

“From what I’ve been told, at the moment a lot of the MD is basically crack [meth]. It’s been like that for a while now.”

“I’ve had a few mates that started buying MD, and it turned out to be crack, and they got hooked on crack. That happens quite a bit.”

He said he had noticed more people using simple reagent testing kits that can be bought legally to test the substances they buy and make sure they are what they say they are.

“When I buy MD I make sure they have tested it before I get it off them. If they’ve got it there I’ll make them do it in front of me; there are a few guys that I’ll take their word for it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Managing director Wendy Allison said KnowYourStuffNZ is seeing drug substitution in “alarming quantities”. (File photo)

KnowYourStuffNZ provides far more accurate drug testing services, with the Government legalising their operations in December.

KnowYourStuffNZ managing director Wendy Allison said it was unlikely that meth was being sold as MDMA.

“It is likely that the people in Timaru are experiencing eutylone substitution, as eutylone is the most common substitute we've seen this year,” she said.

Eutylone, a cathinone, is “a stimulant and has effects similar to weak MDMA, which wear off quickly, within an hour usually, and leave the user feeling stimulated and agitated, and somewhat 'tweaky' for several hours. It's possible people are experiencing these stimulant effects and thinking they've had methamphetamine.”

Allison said KnowYourStuffNZ is seeing drug substitution in “alarming quantities”.

“To give some perspective, last year only 2 per cent of substances tested turned out to be cathinones. This year it's around 30 per cent.”

Police wastewater testing does not test for cathinones.

SUPPLIED KnowYourStuffNZ offer a free drug testing service, often running tents at festivals. (File photo)

Allison said “there is definitely increasing awareness of substitution in the drug market”.

“Reagent tests sold out nationwide over New Year, as people took up home testing to keep themselves safe. We have been extremely busy everywhere we've been, with throughput almost doubling this year from last year.”

Allison said if someone doesn’t know what a substance is they should get it tested, either by using a service like KnowYourStuffNZ, or by using a reagent test.

“We recommend not taking untested substances,” she said.

“If a substance hasn't been tested and a person still intends to take it, we recommend taking less than half of the normal dose, and waiting at least an hour to see what happens before considering taking more. If anything feels 'off', do not take more.”