New retail shop selling arts and crafts set to open in Timaru

Artist Sue Connolly hangs her work at Gallery 329, a new space for South Canterbury creatives to sell their work in Timaru.

Artists now have a one-stop creative hub to sell their work from in Timaru.

Gallery 329, a retail shop selling quality created arts and crafts, opens at 329 Stafford St on Wednesday, already attracting and signing up a number of emerging and well-known artists and craftspeople keen to extend their creative reach into a social business retail model that gives the lion’s share to those who create and produce.

Director Jock Anderson said Gallery 329, next to Bay Hill Books, is a not-for-profit creative arts collective whose members pay a fee for display space in the shop and keep proceeds of the work they sell.

While Anderson, also a member of the South Canterbury Art Society, is not an artist, the idea for the shop came about after a trip to Scotland in 2019.

It is based on the no-commission philosophy of the successful Scottish Design Exchange but “on a wee bit of a smaller scale’’.

The Scottish Design Exchange, which has shops in Edinburgh and Glasgow, has hundreds of members from throughout the country contributing and selling top quality original creations in all artistic disciplines.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jock Anderson, left, Kerry Winnington, Sue Connolly and Peter Winnington check out work for sale in the new shop.

“My artistic friends, a number of whom have joined Gallery 329, say there is a need for such a retail outlet in South Canterbury, where the buying public can invest in locally-made, quality products in the knowledge their money is going to the right place.’’

Anderson said Timaru, and South Canterbury, is rich in artistic creativity and he was excited the idea had come into fruition.

“Our landlords, along with other local business people, have welcomed the new shop to the CBD and are keen to encourage the retail growth of artistic creativity in the community.’’

A small management group organises the day-to-day operation of the collective with members encouraged to take part in the running of the shop.

It is also planned to host small workshops and exhibitions onsite.

Gallery 329 is open from 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.