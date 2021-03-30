Tenant angry after discovering she rented meth-contaminated house

Nerissa Gillies says she was not told the Pleasant Point house she rented had been decontaminated after high levels of methamphetamine were found.

A South Canterbury resident says she should have been told that a house she rented for her young family had previously been contaminated by methamphetamine.

“I never would have rented that house if I’d have known there had been meth in it; I never would have put my children in that position,” Nerissa Gillies said.

Gillies said she and her husband rented the property on Harris St, Pleasant Point, on March 24, 2020, and she was not told the house had methamphetamine contamination.

The couple and three young children, aged 10, 8, and 6 months, lived at the property until March 13, 2021, during which time they suffered a range of health problems, she said.

She said she only discovered the truth about the rental property while reading a story on Stuff on March 24, 2021, about two tenants being ordered to pay $29,468 in damages and compensation after the rental property was found to contain “incredibly high” levels of methamphetamine contamination.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry in my life,’' Gillies said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nerissa Gillies in front of the house she rented with her family for a year.

Harcourts Blackham and Co Property Management director Riley Blackham said “all relevant information regarding the property was fully disclosed to the tenant prior to her signing the tenancy agreement”.

“If the tenant wishes to dispute this, there are remedies available to her through the Tenancy Tribunal.”

Blackham said the decontamination of the property was completed in November 2019, and “final sampling found the property to be at or below the New Zealand standard of 1.5 [micrograms per] 100cm²”.

Blackham provided Stuff with a certificate of clearance from decontamination company Hygiene Pro Clean.

According to testing results provided to the Tenancy Tribunal, pre-decontamination levels showed 147mcg per 100cm² in the hall, 118mcg in bedroom four, and 70mcg in bedroom two. The rest of the house varied between 8.1mcg in the bathroom and 54mcg in bedroom one.

Post-decontamination testing results were highest in the dining room, at 1.79mcg per 100cm², with the rest of the house varying between 0.14mcg in the kitchen and 0.53mcg in bedroom four.

STUFF/Stuff Test results of post-tenancy and post-decontamination of methamphetamine levels in the Pleasant Point property.

However, Gillies is adamant she was not told despite asking questions about the house’s past.

Gillies said during a property inspection she had asked why the house had been extensively renovated, with a new kitchen and carpet, and was told by the property manager the previous tenants “damaged the property quite badly, and were bad people”.

A few months into the tenancy, she said she spoke to a friend who told her the house used to be a gang house.

Gillies said she called her property manager immediately to ask about the history of the property, but was not told the property had previously had significant methamphetamine contamination or gang connections.

“[The property manager] was adamant that ‘No, no, no – everything’s fine.’ It was never indicated to me it was meth, ever. The word marijuana was used and that was it.

“I always had my suspicions, but we trusted what we were told.”

John Bisset/Stuff The house is located in the centre of Pleasant Point. (File photo)

Gillies said she would never have rented the home if she had known there had been meth in it.

“I never would have put my children in that position. I don’t care if the levels are 0.1 – I would never.”

She said her family had health problems when they lived in the property that went away when they moved out – including migraines, difficulty with sleeping, and eczema.

Gillies said she plans to file an application with the Tenancy Tribunal for compensation.

“I want something back from them ... You put my children in danger.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tenants Protection Association manager Penny Arthur says landlords are required to tell the truth about a property when asked. (File photo)

Tenants Protection Association manager Penny Arthur said that while landlords were not required by law to proactively inform tenants of past meth contamination, they were required to tell the truth about the property’s past when asked.

“If this person has stayed living in the house, or they’ve signed a new contract, they’ve done so on the basis of misinformation that they’ve received.”

Arthur recommended all tenants ask about the history of a property before they move in, including previous contamination and what’s been done to fix it.

Stuff was unable to contact the landlord of the property.