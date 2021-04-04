Fairlie Peace Avenue trees may need $180,000 in backlogged maintenance

After years of neglect, almost all of Fairlie's nearly 102-year-old Peace Avenue trees need maintenance work, which could cost as much as $180,000.

The nearly-500 trees, planted in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I, stretch along State Highway 8 from either side of the South Canterbury town and through its centre.

An investigation into the condition of the trees by Xyst Ltd was commissioned by the Mackenzie District Council as part of an assessment of its assets, and was tabled at a recent Fairlie Community Board meeting.

The report says that “466 out of the 480, or 97 per cent of trees, have defects, many of which will require maintenance”.

READ MORE:

* Fairlie's Peace Avenue trees require maintenance

* Mackenzie District Council to assess outdoor and recreation assets

* Damning report leaves Mackenzie District councillors 'gasping'



“Potentially high and moderate risk trees have the highest likelihood of failure. Highest priority is removal of unstable trees, broken branches or heavy dead wood where there are people, vehicles and buildings in the fall zone.

“Removal is recommended for 5 mature trees in poor condition.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Almost half of the Peace Avenue trees were deemed either high or moderate risk.

There are 13 trees classified “high risk”, 199 “moderately risky” and 268 are “low risk”.

The majority of the trees are English elm (233) with 112 common oak, 27 ash, 14 poplar, 13 linden and 10 turkey oak also present, along with other species.

The most common defects were low hanging branches (333), unbalanced crown (291), epicormic growth (286), dead wood under 10cm (206), dead wood over 10cm (171), branches encroaching on the road (124), and broken branches (73).

Acouncil spokesperson said it has estimated that the maintenance work, including additional plantings, could cost “in the region of $150,000 to $180,000”.

The spokesperson said council is waiting on a more detailed report from Xyst Ltd on the trees’ condition, which is expected in the next few weeks.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Council will likely make a decision on how to progress with the peace trees work at their next meeting.

The report will be presented to council “for discussion and debate ahead of other decisions being considered”.

The spokesperson said council could undertake all the deferred maintenance in one go or undertake it over a period of years.

“How long the work will take depends on how council choose to progress.”

The report will also make recommendations for renewal planting, “which is likely to include using some locally sourced trees and offspring from the existing trees where appropriate”.

“At this stage there are no trees being specifically grown for renewal planting,” said the spokesperson.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Peace trees that are cut out will likely be replaced with locally sourced trees and offspring of the existing ones.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager John Keenan said the agency “has an interest in [the peace trees] to ensure the highway corridor is free of vegetation, particularly for heavy vehicles and over-dimension loads and also to ensure that forward visibility to road signs is managed for everyone’s safety”.

“We also aim to ensure any roadside plantings are well managed for everyone’s safety and wherever possible that a clear zone is maintained.

“The clear zone is generally defined as an area extending from the edge of the road lane, to be kept free of hazards and obstacles that allows any vehicles that for whatever reason leave the lane (medical event, crash, avoiding highway stock) to do so with minimum damage to the vehicle and its occupants.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Waka Kotahi will likely pay for some of the peace tree maintenance work.

Keenan said Waka Kotahi has a memorandum of understanding with the council which contains a shared maintenance agreement for the peace trees, and would likely be funding some of the maintenance work.

“It is anticipated that this arrangement will continue, to address the backlog of maintenance required on the SH8 Peace trees that will be carried out over the next three-year period and into the future.”