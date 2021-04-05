High winds not enough to stop Mackenzie Highland Show

Marion Birch and Barb Boulton had to hang onto their goods and gazebos in the high winds that blew through the Mackenzie A and P Highland Show in Fairlie.

High winds could not prevent New Zealand's largest one-day agricultural show going ahead in Fairlie on Easter Monday.

The north-west winds, which are believed to have reached around 80 kilometres per hour in the early afternoon, were calmer in the morning when a decision was made to proceed with the 123rd Mackenzie A&P Highland Show that had been cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured after competing in the Country Kids competitions are Isabella Pridham 9, Hayley Tairua 9, and Edie O’Sullivan 9.

Mackenzie A and P Society secretary Jodi Payne said there was concern the event would have to be cancelled after high winds blew through the region on Sunday.

“We wouldn’t have been able to hold it, if it was [Sunday],” she said.

“We couldn’t make a call until [Monday] morning.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Competing in the women’s single saw competition is Emma Shaw of Leeston.

“We had to see what the updated forecast was, and what the roads closures were, but all the roads were open, with only a caution for high sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Despite the wind dropping enough for the event to continue, the day still proved blustery, with stallholders having to hold their tents to stop them blowing away, in some cases taking the shade cloth off the top of their gazebos.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Preparing his axe for competition is Darren Falconer of Dunedin.

However, Payne said the wind didn’t affect the competitions, which all went ahead, including a highland dancing competition that had “record entry levels”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dunedin's Brad Pako, the world 375mm underhand world champion, competes in an underhand chopping competition at the Mackenzie show.

Attendance numbers hadn’t been counted by Monday afternoon, but Payne said the carparks were full and people were parking on the street, which is “a good sign” for attendance.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kevin Payne of Fairlie competing in the dog trials with his dog Joy.

Payne said she wanted to “thank the crowds for coming out and supporting us after having to cancel last year because of Covid. It’s been nice for the public to come out and support the show.”