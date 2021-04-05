Abuse yelled again at Timaru protesters of live export shipments

Some of the 30 people who turned up to a protest against the practise of live animal exports out of Timaru on Easter Monday.

Timaru was the scene of another protest against live animal exports on Easter Monday, as a ship waited offshore to transport thousands of live cattle to China.

The 189.5-metre long Al Kuwait is expected to load about 8861 live cattle for China when it can dock at PrimePort Timaru, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“They keep bringing the ships in we’re going to keep being here every time,'’ protest organiser Toni deRooy said.

The protest was attended by 30 people holding signs and encouraging passing vehicles to toot in support, with a number of them yelling insults out their windows instead.

READ MORE:

* Animal rights group plans main street protest over live cattle exports

* Timaru anti live animal export protesters claim they have been abused and threatened

* Protesters turn out in Napier over live cattle export ship



“It’s about the fourth time I’ve been called a f...ing b...h, or a bum, or told to get a job today. I’m nearly 70.”

The last live-export protest, in November, saw attendees pelted with frozen chicken nuggets and receiving death threats and abuse online.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There was little berthing room at PrimePort Timaru early on Easter Monday. As livestock carrier Al Kuwait waited offshore, vessels in port included molasses carrier Golden Yosa (top left), container vessels Maerski Nadi (front left) with the Soochow behind it. The cement carrier Port Alberni is obscured behind the Soochow.

“One of the things that is quite disturbing is that I know two families down in South Canterbury who want to come, but they feel like they can’t because they’ll be ostracised by the other members of the farming community.'’

The protesters said conditions on board the ships and the manner in which they are killed is inhumane.

DeRooy used to live in China, and she said the experience of seeing cows butchered in a marketplace brought home to her the importance of humanely killing animals.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Felicity Penno and Bruce Gourdie protest against the live export of animals.

“They would have the cow tied, and they would kill the cow with a sledgehammer after breaking its front legs.”

“Do we really need the money that much? How can we say we're world leaders in animal welfare and then sell our cows and sheep to people who do that sort of crap?”

DeRooy also said recent high profile cases of live export tragedy, like in March when 895 cows were killed at sea in the Mediterranean after an outbreak of cattle disease blue tongue meant no port would let them dock, have helped to swing opinion against the practise.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Samantha and Kathryn Elliott protest against the live export of animals in Timaru.

One protestor, Frances Hughes of Temuka, said she’s “against live sheep shipment and I always have been”.

“What we should be doing is killing the stock here, freezing it, and sending it over. The last ship that went down with all those lives lost, what’s the point in all that? It’s ridiculous. It’s far better to do it humanely.”

Protester, Justin Booth of Timaru, said live export is “shocking and we need to stop it”.

“We put out this clean green image, and it’s greenwash. Look how we treat the animals, and we have the same respect for our rivers and our land and everything else.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Protestors received abuse from passing cars.

“We should be ashamed of ourselves ... most of the world’s stopped it. We should have some more moral fibre than that.

Chris Flintoft of Timaru, said the abuse the protesters are getting “just shows that our presence here is working.”

“It’s obviously having an effect for them to yell out like that, because how often do you hear people yell stuff like that out of their car? They’re probably feeling guilty.”