Fairlie memorial trees to be removed after being damaged in high winds

Five trees from Fairlie’s Peace Avenue may be removed following high winds over Easter Weekend which broke off major limbs, and damaged a number of other trees.

The fallen branches stopped traffic through the town on Monday, as contractors worked to clear away the fallen branches.

Peace Avenue consists of nearly 500 trees, planted in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I, and stretches along State Highway 8 from either side of the South Canterbury town and through its centre.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Arborists remove fallen branches from State Highway 8.

A Mackenzie District Council spokesperson said as a result of the weekend’s “extreme weather event” “four or possibly five trees suffered the loss of significant limbs and these trees will likely require removal”.

“These trees are located between the junction of Nixons Rd and State Highway 8 and Kimbell. None of these trees had previously been identified as requiring maintenance,'' the spokesperson said.

“A significant number of trees suffered a loss of branches. However, the initial assessment suggests this is minor damage with no impact on the viability of the trees.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic was stopped while arborists removed branches that had broken off in high winds over Easter.

In March, a report into the condition of the Peace Avenue trees was released that says the trees have significant maintenance issues that need addressing.

The report says that 466 out of the 480 trees “have defects, many of which will require maintenance”, and identified just under half as being high or moderate risk.

The council spokesperson said it is estimated the maintenance work could cost “in the region of $150,000 to $180,000”.

The spokesperson said the trees that suffered significant damage over Easter “were not amongst those identified in the recent report as requiring maintenance”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A recent report into the Peace Avenue trees said many require maintenance.

“While council acknowledges that there is some deferred maintenance that it is working towards addressing, arborists have advised that the extent and nature of the winds would have caused damage to some of the trees irrespective of the proposed pruning work.”

The spokesperson said while council contractors have worked over the long weekend to clear fallen debris, “given the extent of the weather event it will take some time to complete this task”.

“There are a significant number of trees on council managed land across the district, and it will take some time to fully understand the impact of the extreme weather experienced over the weekend.”