Visitors to Aoraki/Mt Cook over summer down more than 65 per cent

The number of visitors to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park slumped in 2020, with data from summer showing visitor numbers were still well down compared to previous years.

Department of Conservation (DOC) operations manager Sally Jones said between November 2020 and January 2021, the number of vehicles entering the park decreased by 65 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

“It’s likely that, in addition, fewer people were travelling in these vehicles compared to previous years due to fewer tourist buses visiting the area,” Jones said.

“If we look at visitor activity on local tracks, we see a similar reduction in visitor numbers.

“Visitor activity at the Hooker Valley Track decreased by 69 per cent over a similar period. Visitor activity at Blue Lakes and Tasman Glacier decreased by 67 per cent.”

Jones said it was “not possible” to provide the total number of visitors to the national park in 2020, which surpassed 1 million people in 2019.

She said this was “due to the impacts of Covid-19 on visitor trends and demographics meaning formulas DOC used previously to calculate numbers are not viable this year”.

“What we can see is that vehicle counts entering Aoraki decreased by 38 per cent over 2020 compared to 2019.

“However, this includes a summer with international visitors, a Covid-19 lockdown, changes in Covid alert levels and border restrictions.”

According to DOC’s Visitor Insights Report, released on Wednesday, the Mueller Hut near Aoraki/Mt Cook saw 1540 visitors from December 2020 to February 2021, putting it at 67 per cent occupancy.

The report says the hut “attracted the most visitors compared to other bookable huts in the Eastern South Island”.

The White Horse Hill campground in the national park had 3510 visitors over the same period, or 37 per cent occupancy.

The situation was even more dire at the other South Canterbury DOC campgrounds.

The Geraldine campsites had 440 visitors over the same time frame, or 6 per cent occupancy, while the Pioneer Park campsite had 210 visitors, 4 per cent occupancy, and the Otaio Gorge campsite – 280 visitors, 27 per cent occupancy.

The report says “overnight tramps and family friendly experiences, including easy walks from road ends, continue to be popular in Canterbury, especially on weekends and near Christchurch”, while more remote areas were neglected.