Rubberneckers told to keep away from flooding in South Canterbury
Rubberneckers are making it difficult for emergency personnel dealing with significant flooding across South Canterbury.
A state of emergency was declared in the Timaru District on Sunday, as heavy rain causes river levels to rise with people stranded, flooded properties and evacuations.
The state of emergency means, because of surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken district-wide.
People are asked to “exercise caution and drive to the conditions and no unnecessary travel should be taken’’.
However, at noon Mackenzie District Council said emergency services and contractors were reporting people out and about were hampering essential work.
"Please stay home unless you have an urgent reason for travel," a council spokesperson said.
The Timaru District Council's Civil Defence public information manager Phillip Howe said people had also been rubbernecking in Temuka.
He said it had requested people going on the stopbanks, near Temuka, to keep away from them.
"It's very dangerous at this point."
