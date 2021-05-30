Rubberneckers told to keep away from flooding in South Canterbury

A state of emergency has been declared in South Canterbury because of flooding and a rapid rise in river levels.

Rubberneckers are making it difficult for emergency personnel dealing with significant flooding across South Canterbury.

A state of emergency was declared in the Timaru District on Sunday, as heavy rain causes river levels to rise with people stranded, flooded properties and evacuations.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dylan and Paul Glasier check out the raging waters of the Orari River on Sunday.

The state of emergency means, because of surface flooding only emergency travel should be undertaken district-wide.

People are asked to “exercise caution and drive to the conditions and no unnecessary travel should be taken’’.

READ MORE:

* The people working behind the scenes on South Canterbury's flood response

* District councils in South Canterbury train to be prepared for civil defence emergency



However, at noon Mackenzie District Council said emergency services and contractors were reporting people out and about were hampering essential work.

"Please stay home unless you have an urgent reason for travel," a council spokesperson said.

The Timaru District Council's Civil Defence public information manager Phillip Howe said people had also been rubbernecking in Temuka.

He said it had requested people going on the stopbanks, near Temuka, to keep away from them.

"It's very dangerous at this point."