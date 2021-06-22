Councillors' conflict of interest over new environment law a 'mockery'

The Mackenzie District Council has voted in favour of a new law to protect native ecosystems.

The decision of three Mackenzie District councillors not to recuse themselves from discussing and voting on Plan Change 18, despite a conflict of interest, makes a “mockery” of local government, according to an academic expert.

Plan Change 18 aims to protect large swathes of unique native ecosystems in the Mackenzie, particularly from farmers looking to irrigate and convert land into dairy pasture.

At an extraordinary meeting, held in Fairlie on Tuesday, Plan Change 18 passed 5-1.

Mackenzie councillors Anne Munro and Stuart Barwood, and mayor Graham Smith did not declare an interest or recuse themselves from a vote on the law change, despite all three owning and operating working farms in the district.

At the start of the meeting Smith asked twice whether anyone had a declaration of interest. No-one answered him.

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF/Stuff Councillor Stuart Barwood, left, and mayor Graham Smith have been criticised for not recusing themselves over conflict of interest. (File photo)

Massey University senior lecturer Dr Andy Asquith, who specialises in local government, said “without a doubt they should have declared an interest, and ideally they should exempt themselves from the decision-making process”.

“It just makes a mockery of the whole show,” Asquith said.

“This feeds into the narrative about the crap governance that you can see all around the country. It’s shocking.

“It feeds into the wider debate about why people don’t vote in local government, because there are things like this happening, and it leaves a sour taste in people’s mouths.”

David Unwin/Stuff Massey University senior lecturer Dr Andy Asquith said the decision of farming councillors not to recuse themselves was “shocking”. (File photo)

Asquith said he hopes that when the review of local government, that’s underway, has ended – it will recommend adopting something like the system the UK uses, where a general committee at the national level exists that can overlook the standards of local government politicians and public servants.

“So when they have conflicts of interest like this, or even potential conflicts of interest, then they exclude themselves from discussion and votes on these issues. That shouldn’t be a voluntary thing, that should be something that by law they should do.

“It’s bad local government.”

john bisset/Stuff Councillor and farmer Anne Munro did not recuse herself from voting on a law change with significant implications for farmers. (File photo)

Council votes in favour of Plan Change 18

Plan Change 18 was required as the Mackenzie District Council did not meet its requirement under national and regional law to have protections in place for native ecosystems.

The draft report was prepared by hearing commissioners, who heard submissions and expert advice and presented the final plan change to councillors, who in a May 18 meeting delayed making a decision as they did not understand the report.

The report was brought back to council on Tuesday.

Council planning manager Aaron Hakkaart said since the May meeting “subsequent workshops occurred in which hopefully any questions councillors had about Plan Change 18 had been answered by staff and a suitably qualified planner who was very familiar with the process”.

The report identified the moraine and alluvial outwash gravel ecosystems that cover the majority of the Mackenzie as “areas of significant indigenous vegetation and significant habitats of indigenous fauna” on which new vegetation clearance, explicitly including irrigation, will be a “non-complying activity”.

An amendment to the report was also tabled at the meeting, which Hakkaart said “rose out of staff questioning the interpretation” of rules around fence maintenance in areas of natural significance.

The amendment, written by the hearing commissioners, explicitly allows clearance of up to 2 metres of native vegetation on either side of a fence line, vehicle track, road, stock track, stock crossing, firebreak, drain, pond, dam, stockyard, farm building, or water trough and associated reticulation piping, as a permitted activity.

Supplied The Mackenzie District has seen growing intensification in recent years. (File photo)

Councillor Matt Murphy said he had been fielding concerns from the public “around the need for such a seemingly heavy-handed legislative approach to the plan change, putting broad restrictions quite widely across the district and the implications for future farming and other land users ... placing quite difficult hurdles in their path for future development”.

Hakkaart said “all that type of discussion was put in front of the commissioners, who weighed it up taking into account council’s responsibility under the Resource Management Act”.

Mayor Graham Smith said “in some ways the restrictions on farmers have been lessened through this ... because it gives them the ability still to permit on maintained and over sown pasture within the plan’’.

“To me that’s quite pleasing that that’s still being allowed in the Mackenzie.”

Councillor attacks ecologist for speaking to Stuff

At the meeting, councillor Stuart Barwood attacked consultant ecologist Mike Harding, who was hired by council to advise on the plan change, for telling Stuff he thought the commissioners’ report had a loophole allowing for environmental destruction.

The commissioners rejected Harding’s proposed definition of “improved pasture”, which is exempt from protection under Plan Change 18, in favour of one lifted from national policy documents.

Harding had told Stuff, under the definition the commissioners chose, “any area that has been farmed or has introduced species could count as improved pasture”.

“That’s the whole district,” he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Stuart Barwood attacked consultant ecologist Mike Harding for talking to Stuff about a potential loophole in the law change. (File photo)

Barwood said “I can’t see how Mackenzie can have a balanced view on this when we have our ecologist and the commissioners that we employed to do the hearing at loggerheads”.

Hakkaart said, on the dispute over the definition, “the commissioners had all the advice in front of them from council’s experts, external experts and the like”.

“As suitably qualified experts, they made their recommendations, and it wouldn’t be appropriate to re-litigate that because we haven’t been privy to the discussions that were held as part of that. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but the commissioners have weighed up all the views in making this recommendation,” Hakkaart said.

Barwood said “that’s fine, but going forward how do we see the implementation of this plan change if we use Mike Harding as our consultant ecologist?”

John Bisset Consultant ecologist Mike Harding said Plan Change 18 may contain a serious loophole. (File photo)

Council chief executive Suzette van Aswegen said “he’s just a consultant. The commissioners made their decision, so Mike Harding will have to abide by the commissioners decision. He's allowed to have an opinion, but he has to abide”.

Barwood replied “well I think he’s compromised by going public”.

Hakkaart said “the decision on the table today is whether to adopt the commissioner’s recommendation, not the use of whatever ecologist moving forward”.

Barwood said he was “still not happy”.

The adoption of the plan was brought to a vote and passed 5-1 in favour. Barwood asked to have his name recorded against.